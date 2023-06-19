UltraPatches Honors Military and Veterans with Exclusive Customized Patch Services and Discount

PORTLAND, Ore., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraPatches, a leading provider of customized patches, proudly announces its comprehensive range of patch customization services tailored specifically for military personnel and veterans. With a physical store located in the heart of Portland, Oregon, and a user-friendly website, UltraPatches is committed to delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service to those who have served their country.

As a specialist in embroidered, woven, PVC, chenille, leather, and printed patches, UltraPatches offers a diverse selection of options to honor the sacrifice and dedication of military personnel and veterans. Each patch is meticulously crafted to represent the individual's service, unit, or commemorative event with remarkable craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Understanding the importance of capturing the essence of military service, UltraPatches has assembled a team of in-house graphic designers who possess a deep appreciation for military symbolism and pride. They work closely with each customer to transform their concepts into visually stunning military and morale patches that truly reflect their unique experiences and achievements. The result is a personalized patch that embodies the specific unit's dedication, bravery, and patriotism.

To further express gratitude for the services rendered by military personnel and veterans, UltraPatches is delighted to offer an exclusive discount of 15% on all customized military and morale patch orders. Customers can simply use the discount code MV15 during checkout to avail themselves of this special offer. This initiative aims to provide cost-effective solutions that allow military personnel and veterans to proudly display their accomplishments and affiliations. UltraPatches is committed to ensuring that each customer receives a seamless experience from the initial design consultation to the final delivery of their custom military and morale patches.

"We are honored to offer our specialized patch services to military personnel and veterans," said Adam Hill, CEO at UltraPatches. "Our team is deeply committed to capturing the essence of their service and creating patches that they can wear with pride. We hope that our exclusive discount serves as a token of our appreciation for their selfless dedication and sacrifice."

UltraPatches invites media outlets and publications to explore the unique offerings provided to military personnel and veterans. For further information, interview requests, or media inquiries, please contact Charles Hill at [email protected] or +15412488831, or visit the website at www.ultrapatches.com and learn more about the product and services on offer.

About UltraPatches:

UltraPatches is a prominent company specializing in customized patches, offering embroidered, woven, PVC, chenille, leather, and printed options. With a physical store located in Portland, Oregon, and an online platform, UltraPatches serves military personnel and veterans with high-quality patches that commemorate their service and achievements. With a team of in-house graphic designers and dedicated sales staff, UltraPatches strives to deliver excellence in both product quality and customer satisfaction.

