Ultrapure Water Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 2.36 billion| Increase in Semiconductor Wafer Size is a Key Driver | Technavio

Ultrapure Water market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.03%

Key market segments: End-user (semiconductors, power, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA)

, , , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 58%

Ultrapure Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.36 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Organo Corp., Ovivo Inc., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Ultrapure Water market trend

Rapid evolution in the microelectronics sector



The evolution of electronic devices has led to the development of compact cellular phones and laptops. Semiconductor wafers that are used in these devices are cleaned with ultrapure water. In addition, flat panel display and photovoltaics (silicon-based sectors of the microelectronics industry) require large volumes of ultrapure water. The microelectronics industry is facing rapid growth and producing computer chips or integrated chips, solar cells, and flat panel displays, which are manufactured in fabs that require large volumes of ultrapure water.

Ultrapure Water market challenge

Contamination in ultrapure water piping system



Piping systems are crucial for transporting ultrapure water. Organic contamination, metallic contamination, and ionic contamination can cause the contamination of piping systems. Safe and reliable systems are required in conduits. Moreover, improper surface finish in conduits caused by a poor choice of piping materials and improper manufacturing of the piping system components reduce the quality of conduits. These factors affect the quality of ultrapure water.

Key market vendor insights

The ultrapure water market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product differentiation to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Danaher Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

General Electric Co.

Organo Corp.

Ovivo Inc.

Pentair Plc

SUEZ SA

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Key Segment Analysis by End-user

Semiconductors : The semiconductors segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Sensors and microelectromechanical systems are integral parts of IoT devices. The increasing number of IoT applications will lead to a significant rise in the production of silicon wafers, which will increase the demand for ultrapure water solutions.

Healthcare

Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 58% of the global ultrapure water market share growth during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the major markets in the region. Facility expansion and the presence of leading electronic device manufacturers will have a considerable influence on the semiconductor equipment market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Materials and services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

