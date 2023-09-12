Ultrapure Water Market to grow by USD 3.94 billion from 2022 to 2027, Aqua Chem Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., CITIC Envirotech Pte Ltd., among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrapure water market is expected to grow by USD 3.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in semiconductor wafer size is notably driving the ultrapure water market. However, factors such as contamination in ultrapure water piping systems may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (washing fluid and process feed), end-user (semiconductor, power, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the ultrapure water market including Aqua Chem Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., CITIC Envirotech Pte Ltd., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., EnviroChemie GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MembraPure GmbH, Merck KGaA, Nitto Denko Corp., Organo Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Pentair Plc, Synder Filtration Inc., Aries Chemical Inc., and Ovivo Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Ultrapure Water Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Mann-hummel- The company offers ultrapure water solutions for the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Ultrapure Water Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (washing fluid and process feed), end-user (semiconductor, power, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Application

  • The washing fluid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.  Ultrapure water is mainly used as a washing liquid to ensure the cleanliness and purity of surfaces, components, and equipment in various industries. In certain industries such as semiconductors, even the smallest impurities can be hazardous to the manufacturing process and have serious consequences for the functioning of the microchip. In many processes in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields such as equipment cleaning and preparation, bioreactor washing, and drug manufacturing, ultrapure water plays an important role. It helps to prevent cross-contamination and confirms product safety. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Ultrapure Water Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrapure water market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ultrapure water market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of ultrapure water market companies

Ultrapure Water Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.49

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aqua Chem Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., CITIC Envirotech Pte Ltd., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., EnviroChemie GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MembraPure GmbH, Merck KGaA, Nitto Denko Corp., Organo Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Pentair Plc, Synder Filtration Inc., Aries Chemical Inc., and Ovivo Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
