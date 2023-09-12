Ultrapure Water Market to grow by USD 3.94 billion from 2022 to 2027, Aqua Chem Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., CITIC Envirotech Pte Ltd., among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrapure water market is expected to grow by USD 3.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in semiconductor wafer size is notably driving the ultrapure water market. However, factors such as contamination in ultrapure water piping systems may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (washing fluid and process feed), end-user (semiconductor, power, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the ultrapure water market including Aqua Chem Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., CITIC Envirotech Pte Ltd., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., EnviroChemie GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MembraPure GmbH, Merck KGaA, Nitto Denko Corp., Organo Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Pentair Plc, Synder Filtration Inc., Aries Chemical Inc., and Ovivo Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrapure Water Market 2023-2027

Ultrapure Water Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Mann-hummel- The company offers ultrapure water solutions for the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries

Ultrapure Water Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (washing fluid and process feed), end-user (semiconductor, power, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Application

The washing fluid segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Ultrapure water is mainly used as a washing liquid to ensure the cleanliness and purity of surfaces, components, and equipment in various industries. In certain industries such as semiconductors, even the smallest impurities can be hazardous to the manufacturing process and have serious consequences for the functioning of the microchip. In many processes in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields such as equipment cleaning and preparation, bioreactor washing, and drug manufacturing, ultrapure water plays an important role. It helps to prevent cross-contamination and confirms product safety. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Ultrapure Water Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrapure water market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ultrapure water market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of ultrapure water market companies

Ultrapure Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.49 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aqua Chem Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., CITIC Envirotech Pte Ltd., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., EnviroChemie GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MembraPure GmbH, Merck KGaA, Nitto Denko Corp., Organo Corp., Paul Hartmann AG, Pentair Plc, Synder Filtration Inc., Aries Chemical Inc., and Ovivo Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

