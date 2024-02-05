UltraSight Partners with SELVAS Healthcare to Develop and Commercialize AI-Powered Cardiac Ultrasound Software in Asia

New joint venture creates pathway for introducing UltraSight's technology to Korean market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UltraSight , a digital health pioneer transforming cardiac imaging through the power of artificial intelligence, announced a partnership with SELVAS Healthcare (subsidiary of SELVAS Group), a Korean-based global digital healthcare company with innovative technology in medical device manufacturing and software. This new joint venture kicks off the introduction of UltraSight's real-time AI guidance technology in Asia, beginning with the regulatory process for approvals that may lead to eventual commercialization and distribution in Korea and the Southeast Asian market.

"At UltraSight, our mission is to expand access to cardiac care by empowering medical professionals to conduct high-quality cardiac ultrasound with minimal training, both inside and outside the hospital," said UltraSight CEO Davidi Vortman. "We aim to address the significant global disparity between the number of cardiovascular disease patients and the availability of cardiac ultrasound. Having already entered the market in the U.S., we look forward to embarking on this new venture with SELVAS Healthcare and bringing the benefits of our cardiac imaging technology to Korea, with a long-term vision of expanding UltraSight's footprint throughout Asia."

"It is remarkable how UltraSight's technology enables healthcare workers with no prior sonography training to accurately conduct echocardiographic examinations," said Byeong-Tak Yoo, CEO of SELVAS Healthcare. "This is a testament to the power of UltraSight's AI guidance technology. With cardiovascular disease increasing in Korea over the past decade, there is a growing need to provide timely and accurate cardiac diagnoses. Our goal is to bolster health screenings in Korea and include cardiac monitoring for earlier diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases. Thanks to the formation of this joint venture, and the future plans ahead, this vision is closer to materializing for the people of Korea."

UltraSight's software pairs with point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) devices to provide medical professionals with real-time guidance to acquire diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound images, regardless of experience level. SELVAS Healthcare will have exclusive rights to distribute and commercialize UltraSight's AI cardiac ultrasound technology in Korea.

About UltraSight

UltraSight's mission is to make diagnostic imaging more accessible by empowering medical professionals to successfully acquire timely and accurate cardiac ultrasound images anywhere. UltraSight's AI-driven software offers real-time guidance, making cardiac ultrasound accessible and efficient, which may lead to quicker diagnoses and improved patient care. In 2022, UltraSight won the Bristol Myers Squibb Improving Cardiovascular Disease Outcomes Challenge as the most "innovative cardiac technology." Additionally, the company was awarded a patent for its real-time guidance solution for ultrasound devices. UltraSight's software has FDA 510(k) Clearance, is UKCA and CE Marked, and has Israeli AMAR Clearance to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more news and information, visit our website or follow UltraSight on LinkedIn and Twitter

About SELVAS Healthcare

SELVAS Healthcare, Korea's leading medical device company listed on KOSDAQ, has produced body composition analyzers and blood pressure monitors based on medical device technology accumulated for over 30 years. The representative products are 'ACCUNIQ BC380', a body composition analyzer that introduced Korea's first remote support program, and 'ACCUNIQ BP500', a fully automatic blood pressure monitor.

