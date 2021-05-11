UltraSight Raises $13 million to Bring AI Guidance for Cardiac Ultrasound to Patient Point of Care

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraSight (formerly OnSight Medical), a Digital Health pioneer for cardiac imaging and beyond, announced today that it has closed a $13 million Series B funding round. The investment will be used to advance U.S. clinical programs for its real time, AI guidance in a variety of care settings. The Yozma Group Korea, Atain Specialty Insurance Company and the Weizmann Institute of Science participated in the round.

UltraSight's AI platform provides the engine for ultrasound devices to conduct sonography at the point of care, helping more patients be accurately diagnosed and treated. Point of care ultrasound allows medical professionals to diagnose patients wherever they are including clinics, community hospitals, ambulances and remote settings. Currently, cardiac sonography is a skill that takes years to acquire and requires daily practice to maintain high proficiency, creating a shortage in these highly specialized professionals. UltraSight aims to change this dynamic by offering clinicians with no prior sonography training, automated guidance and quality assessment, for conducting ultrasound scans.

UltraSight also announced the strengthening of its medical and scientific advisory board with the appointment of Al Lojewski, former General Manager Cardiology Solutions at GE Healthcare, Laurance Grossman, MD, Radiologist at Cleveland Clinic, and Andrew Cleeland, CEO of Fogarty Innovation.

"We see a future where ultrasound is readily available to assess any patient, anywhere and by any healthcare professional. Simplifying ultrasound is critical to providing fast, effective care," said Andrew Cleeland, CEO of Fogarty Innovation. "By making ultrasound ubiquitous, UltraSight has the potential to bring the benefits of cardiac imaging to more healthcare professionals and new care settings."

"UltraSight provides a novel and versatile platform that addresses the unmet needs of patients and physicians," said Davidi Vortman, CEO of UltraSight. "This financing round places us on the path to become a leading player in the ultrasound industry."

"We are excited to help realize UltraSight's mission," said Wonjae Lee, Head of Asia Pacific, The Yozma Group. "UltraSight's innovation is poised to reshape the ultrasound market and propel market growth."

About UltraSight

UltraSight aims to revolutionize ultrasound through the power of machine learning to enable more accurate and timely clinical decisions. The UltraSight automated guidance system helps bring the benefits of cardiac imaging to healthcare professionals in new care settings, allowing patients access to ultrasound anywhere. UltraSight won the TCT 2020 Innovation Competition which took place during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics world conference.

For more information please visit us at www.ultrasight.com

Media Contact

Luna Newton

[email protected]

+1(917)755-1655

SOURCE UltraSight

Related Links

https://www.ultrasight.com/

