UltraSight Selected to Conduct a Study Onboard the International Space Station

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraSight, a digital health pioneer, transforming cardiac imaging through the power of AI, announced that it will conduct a study as part of the upcoming 'Rakia' space mission. UltraSight was selected by the Israel Space Agency in collaboration with The Ramon Foundation to conduct a study as part of the upcoming 'Rakia' space mission. The study will be held in collaboration with the Israeli Aerospace Medicine Institute (IAMI).

"Research has shown that the space environment negatively impacts the human cardiovascular system of astronauts spending long durations in space," said Eran Schenker, MD, Chief Innovation Medical Officer, IAMI. "Providing easy access to cardiac diagnostic information, for ongoing cardiac monitoring or for emergency medical interventions is of critical importance."

UltraSight's AI software platform pairs with handheld ultrasound devices to conduct sonography at the point- of care, whether in space or in primary care settings, helping more patients to be accurately diagnosed and treated. UltraSight offers users with no sonography training, real-time guidance and assessment, in order to easily acquire diagnostic quality images. This novel solution holds great potential to provide critical medical information of crewmembers during flight even without a trained sonographer on board or in the mission control center.

During the upcoming space mission, Col. (res.) Eytan Stibbe, will operate a handheld ultrasound device and acquire cardiac ultrasound images using UltraSight's real-time guidance. By acquiring cardiac images several times throughout the space mission, the study aims to monitor changes in heart anatomy during long stays in a microgravity environment. Furthermore, the study will provide additional validation for the ability to introduce cardiac ultrasound to rural and underserved communities.

"Our goal in the upcoming space study is to prove that with UltraSight's real-time guidance, any astronaut can acquire quality cardiac images, simply and independently of ground mission control or trained medical professionals," said Davidi Vortman, CEO of UltraSight. "Our novel technology carries the potential of increasing patient access to cardiac imaging and better care," he added.

About UltraSight

UltraSight aims to revolutionize cardiac sonography through the power of machine learning to enable more accurate and timely clinical decisions. The UltraSight automated guidance system and advanced usability features help bring the benefits of cardiac imaging to more healthcare professionals in new care settings, allowing patients access to ultrasound anywhere.

UltraSight won the TCT 2020 Innovation Competition which took place during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics world conference.

Media Contact

Luna Newton

[email protected]

+1-(917)-755-1655

SOURCE UltraSight