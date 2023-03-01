Ultrasonic Air Bubble Detectors Market to Reach $221.6 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for safe and efficient monitoring of gas bubble levels in various industries, and advantages of ultrasonic air bubble detectors over conventional delivery systems drive the global ultrasonic air bubble detectors market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ultrasonic Air Bubble Detectors Market by Product (Fixed, Adjustable), by Application (Medical Technologies, Pharmaceutical Industry, Foodstuffs Industry, Automation and Process Control, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global ultrasonic air bubble detectors industry was valued at $108.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $221.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The increase in demand for safe and efficient monitoring of gas bubble levels in various industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, and water treatment, advantages of ultrasonic air bubble detectors over conventional delivery systems, and advancements of temperature-compensated ultrasonic air bubble sensors to overcome limitations of changing temperatures drive cell market. However, high costs associated with deploying ultrasonic gas bubble detectors and the complex integration of them with other systems hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, the advantages of non-invasive air pressure detection in applications for hard body disposable will present new growth opportunities for the global ultrasonic air bubble detectors market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ultrasonic air bubble detectors market witnessed a negative growth. This is because production and manufacturing facilities across the globe were shut down, owing to the unavailability of workforce, thereby declining the growth of the ultrasonic air bubble detectors market in 2020.

Moreover, the pandemic led the market to make short term decisions with long-term implications.

By mid-2022, the market witnessed a robust recovery due to the demand for digital solutions in industrial sectors. Furthermore, the pandemic escalated the need for high-end testing solutions, which is opportunistic for market growth.

The Fixed Segment to grab the Largest Revenue during the Forecast Period

Based on product, the fixed segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global ultrasonic air bubble detectors market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the demand for accurate and reliable monitoring of fluid systems in various industries. The surge in adoption of ultrasonic technology in the medical industry and increase in demand for clean water are expected to drive the market growth. However, the adjustable segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. There is an increase in the demand for medical devices, including adjustable ultrasonic air bubble detectors with the growth of the healthcare industry and an aging population.

The Automation and Process Control Segment to achieve the Fastest growth during the Forecast Period

Based on application, the automation and process control segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.15% from 2022 to 2031. Automation and process control systems are becoming increasingly important in various industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and industrial processes. Ultrasonic air bubble detectors can be integrated into these systems to improve the safety and efficiency by detecting the presence of air bubbles in liquid systems. However, the medical technologies segment contributed to the largest share of more than half of the global ultrasonic air bubble detectors market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. There is an increase in the demand for ultrasonic air bubble detectors in medical technologies, owing to their growing applications in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, and home healthcare settings. They are commonly used to monitor IV lines, ensuring that patients receiving IV therapy are not at risk of air bubbles.

Asia-Pacific to Achieve the Largest Revenue and Fastest Growth by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global ultrasonic air bubble detectors market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. The same market is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. The market growth is being supported by the increasing adoption of ultrasonic air bubble detectors in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, power generation, oil and gas, chemical, semiconductor, and aerospace industries in the region.

Leading Market Players

SONOTEC GmbH

Piezo Technologies

Moog Inc.

Sensaras LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Biosonix

Meggitt plc

Strain Measurement Devices

Introtek International

Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

The report analyzes these key players of the global ultrasonic air bubble detectors market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Ultrasonic Air Bubble Detectors market analysis and Ultrasonic Air Bubble Detectors market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Ultrasonic Air Bubble Detectors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Ultrasonic Air Bubble Detectors Market Key Segments:

Product

Fixed

Adjustable

Application

Medical Technologies

Pharmaceutical Industry

Foodstuffs Industry

Automation and Process Control

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

