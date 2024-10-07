Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Expected to Grow by USD 182.9 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by AI and Rising Neurological Disorder Cases

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global ultrasonic aspirator market size is estimated to grow by USD 182.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increase in number of patients with neurological disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of combination devices for treatment of wide range of disorders. However, competition from alternative technologies poses a challenge. Key market players include B.Braun SE, BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd., Bioventus LLC, Cybersonics Inc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Kamcon Bio Technology Systems Pvt. Ltd., META Dynamic Inc, Olympus Corp., Soering GmbH, Stryker Corp., and XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Integrated ultrasonic aspirators and Stand-alone ultrasonic aspirators), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, and Clinics), Application (Neurosurgery, Gynecological surgery, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled B.Braun SE, BioMedicon Pvt. Ltd., Bioventus LLC, Cybersonics Inc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Kamcon Bio Technology Systems Pvt. Ltd., META Dynamic Inc, Olympus Corp., Soering GmbH, Stryker Corp., and XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Ultrasonic aspirators are gaining popularity in the medical field due to the introduction of combination devices for various surgical procedures. These devices, such as Sonopet by Stryker and the ultrasonic aspirator by Integra LifeSciences, offer versatility in application areas. They are used in endoscopic and microscopic procedures for tissue resection, and their vibrational activity assists in the suction process for precise operation in infected areas. These ultrasonic aspirators are essential in neurosurgery, general surgery, and orthopedic surgery for treating a wide range of disorders. The market for ultrasonic aspirators is expected to grow significantly due to their multiple uses and effectiveness in surgical procedures.

The Ultrasonic Aspirator market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in minimally invasive surgeries for various medical conditions. Reimbursements for neurosurgeries, gynecological procedures, and brain cancer treatments are driving demand for this surgical tool. Acoustic meningiomas, ischemic stroke, and traumatic brain injury are some neurological conditions where ultrasonic aspirators are commonly used. In the field of gynecology, ultrasonic aspirators are utilized for laparoscopic surgeries, cholecystectomies, and endometriosis treatment. High-frequency ultrasonic energy is used for aspiration and irrigation in surgical fields, including neurosurgical, orbital, and skull base procedures. Standalone and integrated ultrasonic aspirators cater to different medical facilities, such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and clinics. Plastic surgeons also use ultrasonic aspirators for fat cell removal. Automated systems are gaining popularity due to their precision and efficiency. Minimally invasive techniques, such as transnasal procedures, are increasingly preferred for treating chronic diseases like cerebrospinal fluid disorders and brain cancers. Medical tourism is another factor contributing to the market growth, as patients travel to countries with lower costs for surgical treatments. Ultrasonic aspirators are used in various surgical procedures, including gynecological disorders like endometriosis, localized renal cancer, and minimally invasive techniques like laparoscopic lymphadenectomy. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for advanced surgical devices and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The ultrasonic aspirator market faces substantial competition from alternative surgical technologies, such as laser systems and radiofrequency ablation. These advanced tools offer comparable capabilities for soft tissue removal, tumor resection, and precise surgical interventions. Laser technologies provide highly precise tissue cutting and cauterization, reducing bleeding risks, while radiofrequency ablation is particularly effective in cancer treatments with minimally invasive options for tumor destruction. These alternatives are often seen as less complex and more cost-effective than ultrasonic aspirators, requiring significant training and higher upfront costs. Major medical device manufacturers support these competing technologies with substantial marketing and distribution channels, intensifying competition. The versatility and growing adoption of these alternatives in various surgical specialties pose a threat to the ultrasonic aspirator market, especially in regions where cost, ease of use, or existing familiarity with alternative methods are priorities. These factors may hinder the growth of the global ultrasonic aspirator market during the forecast period.

The Ultrasonic Aspirator market in medical services is growing due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures in various medical fields. In spinal surgeries, ultrasonic aspirators are used for bone dissection and tissue removal during spinal trauma, fractures, and disc herniation surgeries. For gynecological procedures, they are essential for the removal of uterine fibroids, polycystic ovary syndrome cysts, and tissue during hysteroscopy. Ultrasonic aspirators are also used in neurosurgeries for brain and malignant tumor resection. These systems are compact and can be used in patient care settings, making them ideal for otolaryngology procedures such as tonsil and turbinate surgery, and microsurgeries. Challenges in the market include the development of cost-effective standalone systems, improving transducers and power supplies, and expanding applications in chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The market also includes the use of ultrasonic aspirators in laparoscopy and gynecology for soft tissue structures and fluid removal during surgical procedures.

Product 1.1 Integrated ultrasonic aspirators

1.2 Stand-alone ultrasonic aspirators End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Ambulatory surgical centers

2.3 Clinics Application 3.1 Neurosurgery

3.2 Gynecological surgery

3.3 Others Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia

4.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Integrated ultrasonic aspirators- The ultrasonic aspirator market is growing due to its effectiveness in minimally invasive surgeries. This device uses high-frequency sound waves to suction out tissue and fluid, reducing the need for large incisions. Hospitals and clinics are increasingly adopting ultrasonic aspirators for their precision and fast recovery times. The market is expected to expand further with advancements in technology and rising demand for less invasive medical procedures.

Research Analysis

Ultrasonic aspirators are advanced surgical devices used in the medical field for the removal of soft tissues, including those near bones, during minimally invasive procedures. These devices utilize high-frequency ultrasonic energy to create a fine stream of fluid that aspirates and cuts tissue, making them ideal for dissecting structures during surgeries. The use of ultrasonic aspirators has revolutionized various surgical procedures, including neurological surgeries for neurological disorders, lacrimal surgeries, orbital surgeries, and skull base surgeries. They are also commonly used in minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopy and gynecology. Ultrasonic aspirators are available in standalone and integrated systems and can be used for the aspiration of tumors and other chronic diseases. These devices have become essential tools for medical facilities and are widely used by plastic surgeons and other specialists to enhance the surgical field and improve patient outcomes.

Market Research Overview

Ultrasonic aspirators are advanced surgical tools used in minimally invasive procedures for the removal of soft tissues, including those surrounding bones, during various surgical procedures. These devices utilize high-frequency ultrasonic energy to create a fine jet of fluid, which facilitates tissue irrigation and aspiration. This technology is widely employed in neurosurgeries, gynecological surgeries, and laparoscopic procedures for tumor resection, acoustic meningiomas, trans nasal procedures, and more. Ultrasonic aspirators are available as standalone systems or integrated with other surgical devices. They are used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and medical facilities worldwide. The technology is particularly beneficial in minimally invasive surgeries for neurological disorders, gynecological disorders, cancer, and chronic diseases. These systems can be used for various surgical procedures, including cholecystectomy, laparoscopic lymphadenectomy, surgical endometriosis, localized renal cancer, and hysteroscopy. Ultrasonic energy is used to break down and aspirate tissues, making surgeries more precise and less invasive. Ultrasonic aspirators are also used in plastic surgeries for fat cell removal and in spinal surgeries for spinal trauma, fractures, disc herniation, and spinal disorders. The compact and automated systems offer improved patient care settings and medical services, making medical technology more accessible and efficient.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Integrated Ultrasonic Aspirators



Stand-alone Ultrasonic Aspirators

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Clinics

Application

Neurosurgery



Gynecological Surgery



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

