Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Worth $2.1 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market by Implementation Type (Clamp-On and Inline), Measurement Technology, Number of Paths (1 Path Transit-Time, 2 Path Transit-Time, and 3 and Above Path Transit-Time), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growth of this market is driven with the increase in imports of crude oil in India, rise in shale gas exploration activities in the US, and increasing green field investments in China.

The clamp-on segment, by implementation, is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The clamp-on segment, by implementation, is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. Clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter measures the flow without any interruption in the process and the flow rate under challenging environmental areas like toxic and hazardous conditions inside the pipe, which is expected to drive its demand in the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market which is expected to drive its demand in the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market"

70 – Tables

34 – Figures

135 – Pages

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168677264

The transit-time segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the ultrasonic flow meter, by measurement technology, during the forecast period.

The transit-time segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period because of its bi-directional and precise flow measurement advantages. This technology can be utilized for both natural gas and petroleum liquid. This technology comprises 80–85% of the market share globally. Oil & gas and water & wastewater industry demands precise flow measurement technologies in their process, which is driving the transit-time segment. Hybrid is an upcoming technology with the second largest market share in the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market. This technology is the combination of both the transit-time & doppler. This technology is mainly used by the water & wastewater industry.

Asia Pacific: The leading market for ultrasonic flow meter.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest growing market for ultrasonic flow meters during the forecast period. The Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market has been segmented, by region, into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America. The growth of this region is primarily driven by increasing number of investments in the water & wastewater, energy and power, refining, chemicals, and industrial infrastructure activities in the developing economies such as China and India.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=168677264

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market. Some of the key players in the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market are Siemens (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Fuji Electric (Japan), Badger Meter (US), GE (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), and KROHNE (Germany). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their shares in the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market.

Related Reports:

Flow Meters Market by Type (Differential Pressure, Positive Displacement, Magnetic, Ultrasonic, Coriolis, Turbine, Vortex), End-use Industry (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2022

Intelligent Flow Meter Market by Type (Magnetic, Coriolis, Ultrasonic, Vortex, Multiphase, Thermal, Turbine, Variable Area, & Differential Pressure), Communication Protocol (PROFIBUS & HART), Application, and Geography - Global Trend & Forecast to 2022

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ultrasonic-flow-meter-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets