Ultrasonic Scalpel Market to Grow by USD 992 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Demand for Faster, Safer Surgery and AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global ultrasonic scalpel market size is estimated to grow by USD 992 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for faster and safer modes of surgery is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in strategic partnerships by vendors for distribution of ultrasonic scalpels. However, risks and complications associated with ultrasonic surgical devices poses a challenge. Key market players include Apollo Technosystems, Axon Medical Solutions, Beijing Taktvoll Technology Co. Ltd, Bioventus LLC, BOWA Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Chongqing Xishan Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Double Medical Technology Inc, Ezisurg Medical Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Ltd, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Hocermed Tianjin Medical Technologies Co. Ltd, Implanet SA, Jiangsu Qianjing Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic PLC, Miconvey, Nami Surgical, Olympus Corp., Reach Surgical Inc., Surgnova, Tonglu Kanger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., and Wuhan BBT Mini Invasive Medical Tech Co. Ltd..

Ultrasonic Scalpel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 992 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Key companies profiled Apollo Technosystems, Axon Medical Solutions, Beijing Taktvoll Technology Co. Ltd, Bioventus LLC, BOWA Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Chongqing Xishan Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Double Medical Technology Inc, Ezisurg Medical Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Ltd, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Hocermed Tianjin Medical Technologies Co. Ltd, Implanet SA, Jiangsu Qianjing Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic PLC, Miconvey, Nami Surgical, Olympus Corp., Reach Surgical Inc., Surgnova, Tonglu Kanger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., and Wuhan BBT Mini Invasive Medical Tech Co. Ltd.

The ultrasonic scalpel market is witnessing a notable trend of strategic partnerships among vendors to expand distribution networks. In November 2022, IMPLANET, a leading medical device manufacturer, signed an agreement with SMTP Technology Co., a high-tech medical device specialist in vertebral implants. This partnership grants IMPLANET exclusive distribution rights for the latest generation of ultrasonic surgical scalpels in France. The ultrasonic scalpel, designed for open, minimally invasive surgeries, and endoscopic intervertebral spine procedures, has received marketing clearance in major markets, including China, the European Union, and the United States. Its innovative design ensures enhanced surgical safety with a smaller amplitude cutting tip, minimizing damage to surrounding soft tissues while cutting bone tissue through rapid mechanical vibrations. These collaborations facilitate the introduction of advanced medical devices into new markets and help navigate regulatory landscapes, leading to faster market penetration. The demand for precise and safe surgical tools is driving the growth of the global ultrasonic scalpel market, with more companies recognizing the benefits of collaborative efforts. This trend is expected to continue, leading to increased innovation and broader adoption of these cutting-edge devices across various surgical disciplines.

The Ultrasonic Scalpel market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend towards minimally invasive surgeries for chronic diseases like invasive breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and sports injuries. Ultrasonic scalpels are becoming increasingly popular for surgical procedures in various fields such as gynecology, cardiovascular surgery, ophthalmic surgery, urological surgery, and orthopedic surgery. These scalpels offer advantages like less blood loss, faster recovery, and reduced post-surgical treatments. Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics are investing in Ultrasonic Scalpel systems, generators, and accessories to perform laparoscopic procedures, hysterectomies, and robotic surgery. Harmonic scalpels are also gaining popularity due to their coagulating capabilities. Healthcare policies and reimbursements are driving the demand for minimally invasive surgery, making it an attractive option for patients. Ageing populations and surgical techniques are also contributing to the growth of this market. However, the high cost of these systems and the need for skilled professionals to operate them may pose challenges. Conventional surgical tools are being replaced by ultrasonic scalpels in various surgical procedures like tonsillectomy, thyroidectomy, lung biopsy, and general surgery. The market for ultrasonic scalpels is expected to continue growing due to the increasing need for less invasive surgical options for various chronic illnesses.

The ultrasonic scalpel market confronts substantial challenges due to potential health risks. The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in the US has identified concerns, including infection, adverse tissue reactions, and bleeding complications. Infections can arise from improper sterilization or inadequate cleaning and sterilization of reusable components. Adverse tissue reactions can stem from non-biocompatible materials in devices, while mechanical failures may leave non-resorbable fragments in the body. Bleeding, hemorrhaging, and blood loss can result from unintended damage to blood vessels or device malfunctions. These complications can lead to prolonged hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and additional surgical interventions, thereby hindering the growth of the global ultrasonic scalpel market. Ensuring the use of biocompatible materials and device designs is crucial to mitigate these risks.

The Ultrasonic Scalpel Market faces several challenges in various medical fields. In Gynecology, hysterectomies and ovarian surgeries require precise and efficient tools. Robotic surgery and minimally invasive techniques are increasingly popular, but ultrasonic scalpel systems offer advantages in hemostasis and coagulating. However, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics face financial hurdles due to healthcare policies and reimbursements. Ultrasonic scalpel generators, accessories, and energy-assisted surgical instruments are essential medical equipment. Chronic illnesses and aging populations drive up healthcare expenditure, impacting surgical techniques and the adoption of ultrasonic scalpels. Harmonic scalpels and conventional tools like harmonic shears and torque wrenches compete with ultrasonic shear instruments and transducer handpieces. Awareness and education are crucial to maximizing the benefits of ultrasonic scalpels in various surgeries, including gynecologic cancer surgery, thyroidectomy, tonsillectomy, lung biopsy, and general surgery. Blood loss and post-surgical treatments are significant concerns, making effective hemostasis essential. Ultrasonic generators and ultrasonic shear instruments are key components of the market, with applications in cosmetic and plastic surgery as well.

Product 1.1 Ultrasonic scalpel systems

1.2 Ultrasonic accessories

1.3 Ultrasonic scalpel generators Application 2.1 Orthopedic surgery

2.2 Gynecological surgery

2.3 Ophthalmic surgery

2.4 Urological surgery

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Ultrasonic scalpel systems- The Ultrasonic Scalpel Market is experiencing significant growth due to its advantages over traditional scalpels. This market includes devices that use high-frequency ultrasound waves to precisely cut tissue. Its key benefits include reduced bleeding, minimized thermal damage, and improved surgical precision. Hospitals and clinics worldwide are adopting ultrasonic scalpels for various procedures, driving market expansion. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and cost-effectiveness to cater to the increasing demand.

Research Analysis

Ultrasonic scalpels, also known as harmonic or piezoelectric scalpels, are minimally invasive surgical instruments used in various surgical procedures for cutting and coagulation. They utilize high-frequency ultrasound waves to vibrate the blade, minimizing thermal damage to surrounding tissues and reducing blood loss. Ultrasonic scalpels are increasingly popular in minimally invasive surgeries for chronic diseases such as invasive breast cancer, cardiac surgeries for cardiovascular diseases, and gynecological surgeries. These instruments are also used in laparoscopic procedures, orthopedic surgery, and cosmetic surgery. Ultrasonic generators and ultrasonic shear instruments power these scalpels, and transducer handpieces are used to apply the ultrasound energy. Healthcare policies and reimbursements play a significant role in the market growth. Minimally invasive surgery is gaining popularity due to its benefits, including faster recovery, reduced post-surgical treatments, and lower healthcare expenditure. However, the high cost of these energy-assisted surgical instruments and conventional tools may limit their widespread adoption. Awareness and education about the benefits of ultrasonic scalpels and advancements in technology are expected to drive market growth.

Market Research Overview

Ultrasonic scalpels are a type of minimally invasive surgical instrument used in various surgical procedures to make precise incisions. These scalpels utilize high-frequency ultrasound waves to cut through tissue, reducing the need for conventional surgical tools and minimizing blood loss. Ultrasonic scalpels are increasingly being adopted for surgeries related to chronic diseases such as invasive breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and gynecological cancers. They are also used in laparoscopic procedures, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery, urological surgery, and cardiovascular surgery. Ultrasonic scalpel systems consist of generators, transducer handpieces, and accessories. The market for ultrasonic scalpels is driven by the growing number of minimally invasive surgeries, aging populations, and healthcare expenditure. Harmonic scalpels and energy-assisted surgical instruments are other types of ultrasonic surgical instruments. Reimbursements, healthcare policies, and awareness and education are key factors influencing the market. Ultrasonic scalpels are used in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics. Common surgical procedures include hysterectomy, thyroidectomy, tonsillectomy, lung biopsy, and general surgery. Ultrasonic scalpels are also used in cosmetic and plastic surgery. The market for ultrasonic scalpels is expected to grow due to the advantages of minimally invasive surgery, such as reduced blood loss, faster recovery times, and lower risk of complications. However, the high cost of ultrasonic scalpel systems and the need for skilled personnel to operate them may limit market growth.

