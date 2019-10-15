Ultrasonic Sensor Market to Reach USD 8.25 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrasonic sensor market is expected to reach USD 8.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ultrasonic sensors are broadly used in various industrial sectors, including medical & healthcare, petroleum, automotive, food, and beverage, manufacturing, and military & defense. Such sensors find extensive applicability in the manufacturing industry. For example, ultrasonic sensing devices are utilized for the detection of external objects in food quality inspection. Additionally, such elements are being used for error detection such as degradation and cracks of materials and to identify uniformity of the products across packaging, paper, and textile industries.

The requirement for sensing objects and their distances in several industries has augmented the growth of ultrasonic sensors globally. There is an increasing demand for these sensors in the healthcare industry. They help in real-time, giving live visualizations, enables therapeutics or tissue biopsy sampling for identifying the target organ. These sensors also help in the diagnosis of organs such as pancreas, kidney, liver, and gallbladder. These rising applications of these sensors have risen its demand in the healthcare sector.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2062

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Production-based economies such as Japan, China, and Korea are frequently adopting this technology for their industrial packaging and production requirements. With rising healthcare spending across several sections of the region, the region is anticipated to grow at a steady speed during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ultrasonic sensor market is estimated to reach USD 8.25 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The application in object detection accounted for the largest share of 29.7% of the market in 2018.

The automotive end user segment accounted for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018.

The ranging measurement type is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The largest share is accounted by Europe with a share of 32.2% of the market in 2018 followed by the Asia Pacific region. The technological shifts in IT have led to constant improvements of these sensors in the region. Countries such as Germany and China are home to various manufacturing industries that have chosen automation in their existing facilities to fit into the competition. Automation allows advanced communication and accurate coordination inside factories. It also guarantees flexibility in the manufacturing methods.

with a share of 32.2% of the market in 2018 followed by the region. The technological shifts in IT have led to constant improvements of these sensors in the region. Countries such as and are home to various manufacturing industries that have chosen automation in their existing facilities to fit into the competition. Automation allows advanced communication and accurate coordination inside factories. It also guarantees flexibility in the manufacturing methods. Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

Waymo, a company that built itself from Google's autonomous vehicle plan, legitimately advertised its self-driving-car service in the suburbs of Phoenix , U.S, on December 2018 . Uber and Lyft are propelling to adapt the innovation to cut down profit consuming human-drivers following the development.

, U.S, on . Uber and Lyft are propelling to adapt the innovation to cut down profit consuming human-drivers following the development. The Key players in the Ultrasonic Sensor Market include Branson Ultrasonic Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., APC International Ltd., Siemens Ag, Rockwell Automation, Inc., GE Healthcare, Ltd., and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ultrasonic-sensor-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Application, Type, End User, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Object Detection

Liquid Level Measurement

Distance Measurement

Anti-Collision Detection

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Proximity Detection

Ranging Measurement

End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Medical and Healthcare

Chemical

Construction

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2062

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Electronics Services category by Reports And Data

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data

Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

SOURCE Reports And Data