Ultrasonic Touch is the New Touch for Wearables With Sentons' New SDSwave Processor

"Wearable makers haven't been able to deliver streamlined, sleek wearable devices with natural user interfaces because of the constraints that come with limited space," said Jess Lee, Sentons President and CEO. "Moreover, traditional touch technologies not only respond to touch but also to water, making them impractical for use on wearables that are often outdoors and exposed to the elements. We're excited to finally bring a solution to market that allows device designers to make use of even the tiniest surface to make it touch and force interactive. This outdoor and water-immune interactivity unlocks new user experiences and capabilities for wearables, something the industry has never seen before."

SDSwave wearable solutions have the power to transform the entire device into a force-sensitive touch interface that is able to recognize and distinguish gestures, all at different speeds and pressure levels on the smallest of devices, regardless of the shape, without compromising battery longevity or sleek design aesthetics.

It also brings curved surfaces to life and is fully water immune, enabling touch on wet surfaces. This allows device makers to deliver a seamless experience in the most rugged environments or during intense fitness routines. Users can tap the edge or squeeze the device to make a selection, slide a finger up and down the edge to scroll, and more.

Key Benefits:

Unlocks new user experiences with virtualized buttons that are redefinable in software

Gesture functionality in the presence of water

Highly engineered to identify intended touch and press patterns and reject false touches and activation from water

Works with metal surfaces, unlike capacitive touch

Haptics triggering is available with the sensor module

Compatible with thin, small displays with curved design

Power consumption: 20 microwatts in standby mode and 80 microwatts in operating mode

SNT8255 processor is the latest addition to Sentons' suite of ultrasonic SDSWave solutions, and is an extension of its popular mobile solutions like SDS CameraBar, and SDS GamingBar, the top gaming trigger solution for smartphones that's featured in ASUS and Tencent's ROG phones as well as Lenovo's Legion gaming phones.

Sentons is currently in collaboration with top wearable device makers in the U.S.

