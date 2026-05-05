Ultrasound AI Founder Robert Bunn Wins Top Honors at Cooley Capital Call During Digital Healthcare Innovation Summit

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrasound AI today announced that founder Robert Bunn won the top prize at the Cooley Capital Call pitch competition, held during the Digital Healthcare Innovation Summit in Boston from April 27-28. Selected from a highly competitive applicant pool, Ultrasound AI was one of just seven companies invited to present.

The Cooley Capital Call features a rapid-fire format, with founders delivering a three-minute pitch followed by live Q and A from a panel of judges spanning venture capital, law, and experienced startup founders. Bunn's presentation highlighted Ultrasound AI's vision to transform prenatal care through its FDA-cleared technology, Delivery Date AI™, as well as the company's roadmap and plans for a $25 million Series A raise.

Hosted by Cooley, a globally recognized law firm that advises many of the world's leading venture-backed companies and investors, the Capital Call is designed to surface high-potential startups. Winning the competition underscores strong validation from a network at the center of the innovation and funding ecosystem.

"This recognition reflects the urgency of improving maternal health and the opportunity for AI to make a meaningful impact," said Robert Bunn, founder of Ultrasound AI. "We're building technology that gives clinicians better tools and expectant mothers more confidence, and it's encouraging to see that vision resonate with leading investors and industry experts."

The win builds on recent momentum for Ultrasound AI, including FDA De Novo clearance for Delivery Date AI™, which uses artificial intelligence to provide more accurate pregnancy dating. The company continues to advance its mission to modernize obstetric care through clinically validated, scalable solutions.

Bunn will next take the stage as a keynote speaker at Women's Health Week USA, taking place May 13–14 in NYC, where he will discuss the role of AI in addressing longstanding gaps in maternal healthcare.

About Ultrasound AI

Ultrasound AI is a healthcare technology company focused on improving maternal and fetal outcomes through artificial intelligence. Its flagship product, Delivery Date AI™, leverages advanced algorithms to enhance the accuracy of pregnancy dating, supporting clinicians with better decision-making tools and helping to optimize care for expectant mothers.

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SOURCE Ultrasound AI