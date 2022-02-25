Ultrasound Devices Market to Gain Business Prospects Due to Rise in Prevalence of Stroke, Cancer, and Heart Disease, Says TMR
- Rising focus of manufacturers on launching technologically advanced products is expected to help the ultrasound devices market exceed the valuation of US$ 12.5 Bn by 2031
- App-based handheld ultrasound technology is being increasingly used by healthcare providers, owing to its potential to assist in offering point-of-care (POC) treatment effectively
Feb 25, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultrasound devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021-2031, according to report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 12.5 Bn by 2031.
In the recent years, there is a notable increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic health conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and stroke. As a result, there has been a high demand for ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures and sophisticated diagnostic devices across the global healthcare industry. This, in turn, is bolstering the global ultrasound devices market.
The popularity of the latest app-based handheld ultrasound technology is increasing, owing to its ability to help healthcare professionals provide diagnostic data for point-of-care (POC) treatment. The technology, which is increasingly being adopted across emergency departments, is seen as a promising innovation that can transform healthcare by producing diagnostic images using an ultrasound transducer linked to a tablet or a smartphone. Such innovations are propelling the global ultrasound devices market.
Companies operating in the global ultrasound devices market are focused on launching of technologically advanced ultrasound systems. These efforts are helping enterprises to strengthen their product portfolio, thereby contributing to the expansion of the global market for ultrasound devices.
The ultrasound devices market in North America is projected maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing financial support from government as well as private organizations for research activities and rise in prevalence of major chronic disorders in the region.
The Europe ultrasound devices market is expected to gain a valuation of over US$ 3.7 Bn by 2031, owing to rise in technological advancements in the regional healthcare industry.
Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Findings
- Ultrasound devices are being popularized for being crucial part of a treatment plan of different chronic health conditions. In the recent years, there has been significant focus of companies from the global ultrasound devices market on innovating their products to provide positive outcomes. Hence, companies are investing in R&D projects and collaborating with scientists, notes the TMR report on the global ultrasound devices market.
- If a chronic wound is not provided proper and on-time treatment, it can result in severe illness. Manufacturers in the ultrasound devices market are focusing on provisions of the ultrasound debridement technology, which is known for efficiently accelerating the wound's healing process. Such efforts are helping in the sales of ultrasound devices.
- Non-contact low-frequency (NCLF) ultrasound is gaining traction as a technological advancement that helps in understanding the ability of ultrasound debridement to lessen pain, manage bio-burden due to chronic wounds, and remove devitalized tissue efficiently
Ultrasound Devices Market: Growth Boosters
- Rising understanding on importance of precise disease diagnosis in order to provide effective treatment to patients is boosting the sales in the global ultrasound devices market
- Increase in the number of people suffering from chronic health issues globally is bolstering the demand for ultrasound devices
Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Siemens Healthineers
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
- Neusoft Corporation
- Esaote SpA
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Analogic Corporation
- Terason
Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation
Technology
- Diagnostic Ultrasound
- 2D Ultrasound
- 3D & 4D Ultrasound
- Doppler Ultrasound
- Therapeutic Ultrasound
- High-intensity Focused Ultrasound
- Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy
Portability
- Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices
- Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices
Application
- Radiology/General Imaging
- Cardiology
- Gynecology
- Vascular
- Urology
- Others
End User
- Hospitals & Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
