Ultrasound Equipment Market 2023-2027; Segmentation by product type, end-user and geography; CAGR accelerating at 5.24% by 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrasound equipment market report goes into detail on market segmentation by product type (stationary ultrasound equipment and portable ultrasound equipment), end-user (hospitals, imaging centers, research centers, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World(ROW)). The stationary ultrasound equipment segment will gain a major proportion of the ultrasound devices market over the projected period. This is the most popular type of ultrasound equipment used in healthcare institutions. It is mounted on a platform, cart, or trolley and contains high-resolution technologies for accurate real-time imaging.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasound Equipment Market 2023-2027

According to projections, the market size will grow by USD 2,346.7 million during the forecast period. Ultrasound equipment has a broader range of uses and hence it is one of the factors driving the market for ultrasound equipment. Other factors such as image quality advancements, volumetric ultrasonography, and new technologies are becoming increasingly popular and are expected to increase demand. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for ultrasound equipment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.24%.

Major ultrasound equipment market trends:

An important trend in the market for ultrasound equipment is artificial intelligence integration in ultrasound. With minimum user intervention, automation and AI integration provide visual mapping and annotation of the screened anatomy. For example, the newest Konica Minolta Sonimage HS1 model employs AI-voice recognition controls for hands-free operation. Similarly, GE Healthcare increased its AI, digital, and imaging solutions in 2020, launching a package that featured the LOGIQ E10 Series, an ultrasound system that used AI technology to cater to the growth in workflow efficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the predicted period, the application of AI in ultrasound equipment will grow even more.

About ultrasound equipment market customer landscape & market vendors:

The market study covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

Some of the prominent market participants are BenQ Medical Technology Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., and Canon Inc. This ultrasound equipment market prediction research includes a complete study of the major industry vendors in order to assist businesses in strengthening their market presence. The research also provides industry executives with information on the competition environment as well as insights into the various product offerings provided by various organizations.

In the Ultrasound Equipment market, there are several other prominent vendors, and manufacturers are increasing their market position through various techniques such as strategic alliances, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, regional growth, and product/service launches.

Regional insights :

During the forecast period, North America is expected to contribute 35% of worldwide market growth. Medical professionals' use of modern ultrasound technologies such as Doppler, 3D, 4D, and 5D for obstetric and gynecological applications has resulted in enhanced female and fetal health. As a result, a consistent increase in fertility rates and easy access to medical services will fuel market expansion during the projection period.

Ultrasound Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrasound equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ultrasound equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ultrasound equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultrasound equipment market vendors

Ultrasound Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,346.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BenQ Medical Technology Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., ContextVision AB, EchoNous Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., GlobalMed, Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Iljin Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MedGyn Products Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Telemed Ultrasound, Trivitron Healthcare, Wuhan Zhongqi Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., Sonostar, and BMV Medtech Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ultrasound equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global ultrasound equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Stationary ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Stationary ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Stationary ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Stationary ultrasound equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Stationary ultrasound equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Portable ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Portable ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Portable ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Portable ultrasound equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Portable ultrasound equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Imaging centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Imaging centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Imaging centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Imaging centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Imaging centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Research centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Research centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 115: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 120: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Carestream Health Inc.

Exhibit 124: Carestream Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Carestream Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Carestream Health Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 ContextVision AB

Exhibit 130: ContextVision AB - Overview



Exhibit 131: ContextVision AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: ContextVision AB - Key offerings

12.8 Esaote Spa

Exhibit 133: Esaote Spa - Overview



Exhibit 134: Esaote Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Esaote Spa - Key offerings

12.9 FUJIFILM Corp.

Exhibit 136: FUJIFILM Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: FUJIFILM Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: FUJIFILM Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: FUJIFILM Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: FUJIFILM Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 141: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 GlobalMed

Exhibit 145: GlobalMed - Overview



Exhibit 146: GlobalMed - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: GlobalMed - Key offerings

12.12 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 148: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Hologic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 153: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 158: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 159: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 161: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.15 Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Exhibit 163: Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 164: Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Siemens AG

Exhibit 171: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 174: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations



