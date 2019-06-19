Ultrasound Equipment Market to Value US$ 10,500.8 Mn at CAGR of 5.1% by 2025 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ultrasound Equipment Market is likely to grow in the coming years due to technological advancements in ultrasound equipment. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Ultrasound Equipment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025," the market is likely to reach US$ 10,500.8 Mn by the end of 2025. Fortune Business Insights predicts that this market was valued at US$ 7,052.5 Mn in 2017 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Ultrasound Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Industry Trend Forecast till 2025

The global Ultrasound Equipment Market is likely to witness growth in the coming years due to the rising uptake of these devices. Ultrasound technology is used to produce high-quality diagnostic images with the use of high-frequency waves. Technological advancements have led to the introduction of portable ultrasound equipment. The advent of innovative devices such as doppler ultrasound equipment is likely to boost the global Ultrasound Equipment Market.

Canon Medical Systems Launches 'Aplio-a' Series Ultrasound Equipment

In 2019, Canon Medical Systems Corporation launched 'Aplio-a', a new series of ultrasound equipment. Canon's latest series of ultrasound equipment covered a wide range of health-related applications at affordable prices. These factors will lead to a high demand for ultrasound equipment in the forthcoming years. The product is likely to have a positive impact on the global Ultrasound Equipment Market and is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Butterfly IQ Receives FDA Clearance for Smartphone-Integrated Ultrasound

In 2017, Butterfly IQ received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its 'Ultrasound-On-A-Chip'. Butterfly's latest device was portable and operated on a single chip, integrated within a compact space. The device is cleared for several clinical uses including pediatric, gynecological and abdominal cases. The device can directly transfer the image to a smartphone and has an added advantage of storing the image over the cloud. The device will witness huge demand from around the world, which in turn will have a positive impact on the global Ultrasound Equipment Market.

GE Healthcare launches New Handheld Ultrasound Device

GE Healthcare recently unveiled a new handheld ultrasound device which can be integrated over a smartphone app. GE Healthcare's 'Vscan Extend' was a pocket-sized ultrasound device which was the first of its kind equipment, capable of dual probe ultrasound function. The device was optimized to assist patients at the risk of heart-related disorders and can help in diagnosis within a short span. The compact nature of Vscan Extend can be beneficial to patients, for whom commuting could be an issue. GE's latest device is likely to have a positive impact on the global Ultrasound Equipment Market and is likely to favor growth of the market in the coming years.

The report discusses in detail the vendor landscape of the market. It also profiles some of the prominent market players.

Key companies covered in the report

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Abbott

Hitachi

Siemens

Samsung Medison

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Other prominent players

Table of Content:

- Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities





- Key Insights

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Key Countries, 2018

Technological Advancements in Ultrasound Equipment

Regulatory Scenario, Key Countries/ Key Regions

New Product Launches

Reimbursement Scenario, Key Regions

Technological Advancements In Ultrasound Equipment

- Global Ultrasound Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Cart-based





Compact/ Point-of-Care



Hand-held

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Radiology



Cardiology



Gynecology



Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals



Clinics



Diagnostic Centers



Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

