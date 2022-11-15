Ultrasound Gels Market to grow by USD 19.84 Million in 2026, Compass Health Brands and General Electric Co. emerge as Key Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the ultrasound gels market, operating in the healthcare industry. The report estimates the need to register an incremental growth of USD 19.84 million, at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasound Gels Market 2022-2026

Ultrasound Gels Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global ultrasound gels market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market that primarily covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies such as consumables and disposables like safety needles, syringes, and catheters. The parent global healthcare supplies market covers products and companies engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories spanned across medical consumables that are used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.c

Technavio calculates the global healthcare supplies market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of medical supplies such as syringes, drapes, gloves, and gowns. The growth in the global healthcare supplies market will be driven by the following factors:

Increasing life expectancy

Expanding access to improved healthcare in emerging economies

Sedentary lifestyle gaining pace

Increase in cases of chronic conditions

Growing focus on infection control

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.

Ultrasound Gels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Chhenna Corp., Compass Health Brands, Geltek Medica, General Electric Co., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medline Industries LP, MYT Enterprises, National Therapy Products Inc., OrthoCanada Inc., Parker Laboratories Inc., PHYTO PERFORMANCE ITALIA Srl, SonoClear AS, Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH, The X-Ray Shoppe, Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft, and Unique International are among some of the major market participants.

Compass Health Brands: The company offers ultrasound gels such as therasonic ultrasound gel for a broad range of ultrasound frequencies.

The company offers ultrasound gels such as therasonic ultrasound gel for a broad range of ultrasound frequencies. General Electric Co.: The company through its subsidiary offers ultrasound gels such as KIRAN ultrasound gel

The company through its subsidiary offers ultrasound gels such as KIRAN ultrasound gel HR Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company offers ultrasound gels such as EcoVue ultrasound gel.

The company offers ultrasound gels such as EcoVue ultrasound gel. National Therapy Products Inc.: The company offers ultrasound gels such as Wavelength multi-purpose ultrasound gel.

The company offers ultrasound gels such as Wavelength multi-purpose ultrasound gel. Oji Holdings Corp.: The company offers ultrasound gels such as SKY gel through its subsidiary.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy a Sample Report.

Ultrasound Gels Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ultrasound gels market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the focus on early diagnosis and preventive medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the Ultrasound Gels Market growth during the next few years.

Ultrasound Gels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrasound gels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ultrasound gels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ultrasound gels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ultrasound gels market, vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Cleanroom Disposable Glove Market in APAC by material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the cleanroom disposable glove market in APAC segmentation by material (natural rubber, vinyl, nitrile, neoprene, and others) and geography (APAC).

Disposable Gloves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the disposable gloves market segmentation by end-user (medical and non-medical) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Ultrasound Gels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.56% Market growth 2022-2026 $19.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chhenna Corp., Compass Health Brands, Geltek Medica, General Electric Co., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medline Industries LP, MYT Enterprises, National Therapy Products Inc., Nissha Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., OrthoCanada Inc., Parker Laboratories Inc., PHYTO PERFORMANCE ITALIA Srl, Roper Technologies Inc., Scrip Inc., SonoClear AS, Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH, The X-Ray Shoppe, Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft, and Unique International Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-sterile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-sterile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-sterile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Non-sterile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Non-sterile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sterile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sterile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sterile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sterile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sterile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Compass Health Brands

Exhibit 89: Compass Health Brands - Overview



Exhibit 90: Compass Health Brands - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Compass Health Brands - Key offerings

10.4 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 92: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 95: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 HR Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 97: HR Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: HR Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: HR Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 100: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 101: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

10.7 National Therapy Products Inc.

Exhibit 103: National Therapy Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: National Therapy Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: National Therapy Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Oji Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 106: Oji Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Oji Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Oji Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Oji Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Parker Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 110: Parker Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Parker Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Parker Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 PHYTO PERFORMANCE ITALIA Srl

Exhibit 113: PHYTO PERFORMANCE ITALIA Srl - Overview



Exhibit 114: PHYTO PERFORMANCE ITALIA Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: PHYTO PERFORMANCE ITALIA Srl - Key offerings

10.11 Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH

Exhibit 116: Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft

Exhibit 119: Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio