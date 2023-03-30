Ultrasound Needle Guides Markets 2022-2023 - Global Forecast to 2027: Increasing Demand for Ultrasound Procedures and Opportunities in Emerging Economies to Spur Growth

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasound Needle Guides Market by Type (Reusable, Disposable), Application (Tissue Biopsy, Fluid Aspiration, Nerve Block, Regional Anesthesia, Vascular Access), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASC, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultrasound needle guides market is projected to reach USD 369 million by 2027 from USD 274 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Needle guides attach to the ultrasound transducer, directly or with a bracket, and improve needle placement accuracy and needle visibility. The system consists of a lockable, articulating needle guide that attaches to an ultrasound probe and a user interface that provides real-time visualization of the predicted needle trajectory overlaid on the ultrasound image.

The rising population and initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across major markets are expected to prove favorable to the ultrasound needle guides market, as an increase in the number of healthcare facilities and setups will support the growth in diagnostic procedures such as ultrasound procedures..

The disposable needle guides segment accounted for the largest share of the global ultrasound needle guides market

In 2021, the disposable needle guides segment holds the largest share of the global ultrasound needle guides market as these needle guides reduce the risks associated with cross-contamination, as well as reduce clean-up time.

Disposable guides can easily snap onto the transducer, while reusable guides have to be secured by working on systems, including screws and latches. This makes disposable guides easier to install and reduces the time required to get the device functioning..

The hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to dominate the ultrasound needle guides market in 2021

The hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to dominate the ultrasound needle guides market during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments and incentives received by hospitals from government bodies and private investors.

Additionally, the increasing per capita income and growing healthcare awareness have compelled governments in Asian and Latin American countries to focus on ramping up their respective healthcare delivery infrastructures and providing access to preventive & curative care for a broader population .

US dominated the ultrasound needle guides market in North America in 2021

The US has a higher adoption rate of innovative technologies as compared to other countries, which is a major factor responsible for the large share of the US in the North American ultrasound needle guides market.

Moreover, the increasing public emphasis on minimally invasive and effective therapeutic techniques, ongoing technological advancements, the growing availability of medical reimbursements for ultrasound procedures, and the growing number of diagnostic centers and hospitals in the country will further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Ultrasound Procedures to Drive Market Growth

Disposable Needle Guides Segment Held Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2021

Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period North America Would be Largest Market for Ultrasound Needle Guides Throughout Forecast Period

be Largest Market for Ultrasound Needle Guides Throughout Forecast Period Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Biopsies

Increasing Adoption of Ultrasound Imaging

Advantages Offered by Needle Guides

Restraints

Risk of Infections Associated with Use of Aspiration and Biopsy Needles

Limited Reimbursement in Developing Countries

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Limited Number of Skilled Medical Professionals

Industry Trends

Needle Tip Tracking Technology

