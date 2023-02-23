Ultrasound Probe Covers Market worth $283 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrasound probe covers are expected to become more widely available in the near future. As technology continues to advance, the need for these covers will likely grow. They will be used to protect the probes from dust, dirt and other contaminants that could interfere with the accuracy of the imaging. They will also be used to reduce the risk of cross-contamination between patients. In addition, they will be able to provide additional protection to the patient and reduce the risk of infection. As more ultrasound machines are being used in clinical settings, it is likely that the need for ultrasound probe covers will continue to grow.

Ultrasound Probe Covers Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $213 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $ 283 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The overall increase in the number of ultrasound procedures performed globally is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period. This increase can be attributed to the rising population of people aged 65 years and above, along with the drastically growing prevalence of chronic diseases, among other factors.

Ultrasound Probe Covers Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $213 million Estimated Value by 2027 $283 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Ultrasound probe covers – Material, Type, End User, Application, Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High growth opportunities in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Advancements in ultrasound imaging modalities

Additionally, emerging countries present an opportunity for the market to grow in the forecast period.

This report divides the ultrasound probe covers market into five segments –type, material, application, end user, and region.

"During the forecast period, the endocavitary probe covers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the ultrasound probe covers market."

Under application, endocavitary probe covers is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular, gynecological, and age-related chronic diseases, which require ultrasound imaging for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes, is expected to fuel the growth of this market segment.

"In 2021, by end user, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers held the largest share of the ultrasound probe covers market."

By end user, the ultrasound probe covers market can be segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, research and academic institutes, maternity centers, and other end users.

Due to the large share of ultrasound procedures performed at hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, this segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2021. Additionally, there has been an increased focus on eradicating hospital-acquired infections, which has led to an increasing demand for ultrasound probe covers.

"In 2021, North America was the region with the largest market share in the ultrasound probe covers market "

The ultrasound probe covers market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound probe covers market in 2021. The high prevalence of target diseases, rising preterm births, and presence of major players in the US is driving the growth of the ultrasound probe covers market in the region.

Ultrasound Probe Covers Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advancements in ultrasound imaging modalities Rising global geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases Adoption of ultrasound imaging for early diagnosis Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes Increasing birth rate/number of pregnancies

Restraints:

Lack of awareness about probe reprocessing and infection control

Opportunities:

High growth opportunities in emerging countries

Challenges:

Lack of trained professionals Adoption of remote ultrasound technologies

Key Market Players:

Key players in the ultrasound probe covers market include CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Sheathing Technologies, Inc. (US), and Aspen Surgical (US).

These companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and investments to strengthen their presence in the ultrasound probe covers market.

Recent Developments

In April 2022 , Audax Private Equity (US) invested in Aspen Surgical (US), which will allow Audax to continue to support Aspen as it pursues imminent organic growth and larger-scale acquisition opportunities to expand globally.

, Audax Private Equity (US) invested in Aspen Surgical (US), which will allow Audax to continue to support as it pursues imminent organic growth and larger-scale acquisition opportunities to expand globally. In December 2021 , GE Healthcare (US) acquired BK Medical (US) to add the field of real-time surgical visualization to its pre- and post-operative ultrasound capabilities.

, GE Healthcare (US) acquired BK Medical (US) to add the field of real-time surgical visualization to its pre- and post-operative ultrasound capabilities. In March 2021 , Aspen Surgical (US) acquired BlueMed Medical Supplies ( Canada ) to strengthen its broad portfolio of surgical disposables and patient and staff safety products.

, Aspen Surgical (US) acquired BlueMed Medical Supplies ( ) to strengthen its broad portfolio of surgical disposables and patient and staff safety products. In February 2021 , CS Medical LLC (US) renewed its partnership with Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC, US) for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Ultrasound Probe Covers Market Advantages:

Ultrasound probe covers are designed to provide a sterile environment and reduce the risk of cross contamination during medical examinations.

They can be used for multiple applications such as general imaging, obstetrics, and gynecology, as well as cardiology, neurology, and other specialties.

The covers are easy to use and provide an effective barrier against bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms.

They are cost effective and come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and materials, making them suitable for different types of medical procedures.

The covers are also available in disposable and reusable varieties, providing more convenience and cost savings.

