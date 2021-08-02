Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market worth $809 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market by Product (Instrument, Service, Consumable (Disinfectant & Detergent)), Probe Type (Linear, TEE, & Convex Transducer), Process (High-Level & Low-Level), End User (Hospital), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 809 million by 2026 from USD 443 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures, the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes, the increasing adoption of high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, government regulations and guidelines in developed markets, and technological advancements in ultrasound probes. However, the high cost of automated probe reprocessors and reluctance to shift from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessors are restraining the growth of this market. Increasing birth rates/ number of pregnancies and high growth opportunities in emerging countries are opportunities. Some of the challenges faced by the market are lack of knowledge about reprocessing and inadequate cleaning and disinfection of probes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all countries across the globe and has brought some medical facilities to the brink of collapse. Because of high viral transmissibility, there is a considerably higher risk to frontline healthcare workers to develop severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Imaging equipment, particularly ultrasound, is at high risk for surface transmission as a result of frequent direct contact with large numbers of patients. During the peak of COVID-19, the number of ultrasound imaging procedures performed drastically reduced. The ultrasound probe disinfection instruments market has been negatively impacted during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this trend continued till December 2020. The consumables market was not affected as that of the instruments market due to repeat purchase of the consumables as the cycles of disinfection per day have increased. The number of ultrasound procedures slowly increased after the launch of vaccines. To address various challenges in the current scenario and ensure the safety of patients, various societies and national authorities, such as the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, have developed international guidelines. These guidelines are focused on helping patients, allied healthcare staff, industry representatives, and hospital administrators identify potential risks of exposure to patients and manage ultrasound procedures and clinic visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, caregivers and hospitals are expected to witness delays in elective surgeries and ultrasound procedures. However, it is expected that the market will begin to rise, as expected, from the late second half of 2021 gradually. This can be attributed to the increasing number of ultrasound procedures resulting from the clearing of the backlog and fully re-opened healthcare services. Thus, the ultrasound probes cleaning market is expected to experience short-term negative growth in this period. As a result, it can be estimated that the market will experience no significant change post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

By product, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into instruments, services, and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global probe disinfection market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for high-level disinfectants for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, the ease of handling of consumables such as disinfectant wipes, and the relatively smaller capital investment required to adopt consumables for disinfection in hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers.

The high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

By process, the ultrasound probes cleaning market is segmented into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection processes. In 2020, the high-level disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The increasing awareness of HAIs, growing number of ultrasound imaging procedures during surgeries, growing regulatory norms for disinfection, and the increasing demand for automated disinfection systems for the high-level disinfection of TEE and endocavitary transducers are the key factors driving the demand for the high-level disinfection process.

The endocavitary transducers segment is expected to grow at the highest share during the forecast period

Based on the type of probe/transducer, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into linear transducers, convex transducers, phased array transducers, endocavitary transducers, transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) transducers, and other transducers (pencil, concave, and sector transducers). The linear transducers segment accounted for the largest share of 27.5% of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the high adoption of linear transducers for vascular examinations, breast and thyroid imaging and intra-operative and laparoscopy procedures.

In the end user segment, hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers is expected to grow at the highest share in the ultrasound probe disinfection market

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers, maternity centers, ambulatory care centers, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers segment accounted for the highest rate of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures performed and the growing demand for the high-level disinfection of critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes used in ambulatory care centers.

APAC is expected to account for the highest rate for players operating in the market

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth rate of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2020. The increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers and the growing focus of global companies on expanding their distribution networks in the Asia Pacific are also propelling the market growth. However, the high preference for traditional manual soaking methods over automated disinfection technologies, the high cost of automated disinfection devices, lack of awareness on the high-level disinfection of semi-critical probes, stringent government regulations related to the OB/GYN applications of ultrasound in the Indian market (due to the presence of stringent laws to curb the practice of sex detection before birth), and limited availability of medical reimbursements for ultrasound are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The ultrasound probe disinfection market is consolidated. Some of the major players operating in this market include Nanosonics Ltd. (Australia), Germitec (France), Tristel (UK), STERIS plc (UK), CS Medical LLC. (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Parker Laboratories (US), Ecolab (US), Schülke & Mayr (Germany), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), Metrex Research (US), and Virox Technologies (Canada). Launching new products was a key strategy adopted by major players in this market to grow and expand their presence in the market.

