Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market worth $936 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrasound probe disinfection industry is expected to experience steady growth in the near future due to the increased use of ultrasound technology in the medical field. The need for efficient and effective disinfection of ultrasound probes has become increasingly important due to the spread of healthcare-associated infections. As a result, there is an increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective disinfection solutions. Companies in the ultrasound probe disinfection industry are expected to invest in research and development to develop more advanced, automated, and cost-effective solutions. Additionally, technological advancements, such as the use of artificial intelligence and robotics, are expected to drive the growth of the industry in the near future. Furthermore, rising awareness about the importance of disinfection and stringent regulations are expected to drive the growth of the ultrasound probe disinfection industry.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $501 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $936 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The ultrasound probe disinfection market is mainly driven by factors such as rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), growing volume of ultrasound procedures performed, and the increasing need for the high-level disinfection of ultrasound probes after each patient use. However, the lack of guidelines and low awareness about the high-level disinfection of semi-critical ultrasound probes are restraining the growth of this market.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $501 million Estimated Value by 2027 $936 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, by process, type of probe and by end user Geographies Covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE, Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia and RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing birth rates/ number of pregnancies Key Market Drivers Increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures

The consumables segment is expected to holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into instruments, services, and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to holds the largest share of the global ultrasound probe disinfection market during forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the repeat purchase of disinfectants for ultrasound probes.

The high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market in 2022.

On the basis of process, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection processes. In 2022, the high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market. The increasing demand for high-level disinfection of semi-critical ultrasound probes and heat-sensitive probes and the high capability of high-level disinfectants to suppress the growth of pathogenic organisms are the major factors driving the adoption of the high-level disinfection process for ultrasound probes.

North America accounted for the largest share for players operating in the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021

On the basis of region, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021. Factors such as growing quantity of transvaginal, transrectal, abdominal, and intraoperative ultrasound procedures, as well as transesophageal echocardiography and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures (biopsies and venous access), and the presence of leading market players in the region are driving the growth of this segment.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to the improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes Increasing adoption of automated high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes Government regulations and guidelines in developed markets Technological advancements in ultrasound probes

Restraints:

High cost of automated probe reprocessors Reluctance to shift from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessors

Opportunities:

Increasing birth rates/number of pregnancies High growth opportunities in emerging countries

Challenges:

Lack of knowledge about probe reprocessing Inadequate cleaning and disinfection of probes

Key Market Players:

The ultrasound probe disinfection market is consolidated. Some of the major players operating in this market include Nanosonics (Australia), Tristel plc (UK), STERIS plc (US), Ecolab (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), CS Medical LLC (US), Virox (Canada), Germitec (France), Schülke & Mayr GmbH (Germany), Parker Laboratories, Inc.(US).

Recent Developments

In September 2022 , Tristel Plc collaborated with Parker Laboratories. Under this collaboration, Parker will manufacture and distribute Tristel DUO, a disinfecting foam approved for the cleaning and disinfection of general medical surfaces, including ultrasound transducers, in the US markets.

, Tristel Plc collaborated with Parker Laboratories. Under this collaboration, Parker will manufacture and distribute Tristel DUO, a disinfecting foam approved for the cleaning and disinfection of general medical surfaces, including ultrasound transducers, in the US markets. In March 2021 , Metrex Research, LLC announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) to reduce the risk of infection.

, Metrex Research, LLC announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) to reduce the risk of infection. In June 2021 , STERIS plc. acquired Cantel Medical Corporation, a leading player in the infection control market for endoscopy, dental, dialysis, and life sciences services. This acquisition increased the share of STERIS in the infection control and ultrasound probe disinfection markets.

, STERIS plc. acquired Cantel Medical Corporation, a leading player in the infection control market for endoscopy, dental, dialysis, and life sciences services. This acquisition increased the share of STERIS in the infection control and ultrasound probe disinfection markets. In February 2020 , GAMA Healthcare Ltd. partnered with Cardiff University. The partnership helped GAMA Healthcare in the R&D of innovative disinfection solutions. GAMA Healthcare provided funding of USD 687,827.50 (GBP 500,000) to the University for procuring innovative solutions.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Advantages:

Enhances the safety of patient care: Ultrasound probe disinfection products help to reduce the risk of cross-contamination between patients, which is an important element of patient safety.

Enhances the reliability of ultrasound images: As ultrasound probes are an integral part of the imaging process, proper disinfection helps to ensure quality images.

Reduces costs: With increased safety and reliable images, healthcare facilities are able to reduce costs associated with ultrasound imaging procedures.

Minimizes staff time: Automated ultrasound probe disinfection products minimize the amount of staff time required for manual cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

Improves patient experience: By providing a safer, more reliable imaging experience, ultrasound probe disinfection products help to improve the overall patient experience.

