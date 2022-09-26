Ultrasound Transducer Market Size to Grow by USD 677.12 Mn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrasound transducer market size is expected to grow by USD 677.12 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the ultrasound transducer market. However, factors such as the high costs associated with ultrasound systems may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026

Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The ultrasound transducer market report covers the following areas:

Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Bracco Spa, Broadsound Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, eZono AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KOELIS SAS, Kolo Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mianyang Xianfeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Warp United Scientific Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SonoScape Medical Corp., and TELEMED Medical Systems Srl are among some of the major market participants.

Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Convex: The convex segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Convex ultrasound transducers are known as curved transducers because of the curved arrangement of piezoelectric crystals. Convex transducers are ideal for detailed examination of the organs owing to the convex shape of the beam.

Linear



Endocavitary



Phased Array



CW Doppler

Geography

North America : North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as rising healthcare spending, the increasing geriatric population, high demand for advanced medical devices, the growing demand for ultrasound systems, and new product launches. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the ultrasound transducer market in North America.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Ultrasound Transducer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrasound transducer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ultrasound transducer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ultrasound transducer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ultrasound transducer market vendors

Ultrasound Transducer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 677.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Bracco Spa, Broadsound Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, eZono AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., KOELIS SAS, Kolo Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mianyang Xianfeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Warp United Scientific Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SonoScape Medical Corp., and TELEMED Medical Systems Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Convex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Convex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Convex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Convex - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Convex - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Linear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Linear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Linear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Linear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Linear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Endocavitary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Endocavitary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Endocavitary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Endocavitary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Endocavitary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Phased array - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Phased array - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Phased array - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Phased array - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Phased array - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 CW Doppler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on CW Doppler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on CW Doppler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on CW Doppler - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on CW Doppler - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 100: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 eZono AG

Exhibit 105: eZono AG - Overview



Exhibit 106: eZono AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: eZono AG - Key offerings

10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 108: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 113: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 116: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 123: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 124: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 126: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 136: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

