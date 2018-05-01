UltraTech Receives Patent For Spill Containment Berm

The Modular Model Ultra-Containment Berm uses polymer-coated, triangular shaped pieces of foam to provide a sidewall structure. Once all of the foam pieces have been arranged (typically in a square or rectangle), the area is covered with a heavy-duty PVC material. The compressible foam can be driven over without being damaged so tanker trucks, oilfield vehicles, and other equipment can be loaded into the containment area ensuring the surrounding area is safe from any environmental harm.

A molded-in slot in the top of all of the foam pieces is designed for rebar or steel rod and secures the PVC material in place during day-to-day operations.

"Our customers came to us with a need for a spill containment solution that was flexible and adaptable enough to meet the ever-changing requirements of the oilfields," said Global Sales Director, Tim McGrath. "Finding a solution was our top priority. So our team designed the one-of-a-kind Modular Containment Berm that fit the bill perfectly." The Ultra-Containment Berm, Modular Model has been successfully deployed by hundreds of customers worldwide.

UltraTech has received more than sixty patents over its twenty-five-year history for products ranging from specialized containers for the Department of Energy to its line of spill pallets to a portable, battery-operated welder. Find out more about UltraTech's patented products.

UltraTech International, Inc. was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to create the world's finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories and the company now features a product line that consists of over 350 unique products.

Focusing intensely on meeting customer needs in an innovative and cost-effective manner, the company has introduced an average of 20 new products per year. UltraTech's design and development team is credited with over 60 patents. They are industry leaders in spill containment, stormwater management, facility protection, construction compliance and oil spill response.

Contact Info:

Mario Cruz, Marketing Manager

UltraTech International, Inc.

Phone: 800.764.9549

Fax: 904.292.1325

Email: mario.cruz@spillcontainment.com

Website: www.spillcontainment.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultratech-receives-patent-for-spill-containment-berm-300639905.html

SOURCE UltraTech International, Inc.