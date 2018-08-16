UltraTech's New Sandless Sandbags Protect Property Against Floods, Leaks, and Other Liquid Emergencies

The lightweight (less than one pound) bags are very portable and can be transported quickly, easily, and without large/heavy-duty vehicles. Once on location, they are "activated" with fresh water. Within minutes, the water absorbed turns the Ultra-Aqua Bag into a 30 to 40-pound water-stopping bag allowing it to be stacked and staged just as traditional sandbags.

Key Features:

Sturdy construction - Hydrophilic, non-woven fabric covers four layers of patented, super-absorbent polymer.

- Hydrophilic, non-woven fabric covers four layers of patented, super-absorbent polymer. Quick acting - In minutes, these sandless sandbags absorb water to 90% capacity, preventing floods and leakage from causing damage.

- In minutes, these sandless sandbags absorb water to 90% capacity, preventing floods and leakage from causing damage. Easy to use and transport - weighs less than a pound and measures 17"x 22" when dry.

- weighs less than a pound and measures 17"x 22" when dry. Superior water/flood barrier - at full absorption, Ultra-Aqua Bags provide between 30 to 40 pounds of flood stopping weight.

- at full absorption, Ultra-Aqua Bags provide between 30 to 40 pounds of flood stopping weight. Engineered consistency - designed and built to maintain a consistent shape throughout the Bag. Other bags tend to slump to the bottom end when picked up, will not stack as well and are not as effective at sealing off water.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.spillcontainment.com/products/aqua-bag/

UltraTech International, Inc. was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to create the world's finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories; and the company now features a product line that consists of over 400 unique products.

The company has introduced an average of 20 new products each year. Focusing intensely on meeting customer needs in an innovative and cost‐effective manner. UltraTech's design and development team is credited with over 60 patents. They are industry leaders in spill containment, stormwater management, facility protection, construction compliance and oil spill response.

Contact Info:



Mario Cruz, Marketing Manager



UltraTech International, Inc.



Phone: 800.764.9549



Fax: 904.292.1325



Email: mario.cruz@ultratechbrands.com



Website: www.ultratechbrands.com

SOURCE UltraTech International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ultratechbrands.com

