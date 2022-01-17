Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market- 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Ampacet Corp. and BASF SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market Analysis Report by Type (HALS, UV absorbers, and Quenchers), Application (Flooring and decking, Furniture, Automotive coatings, Packaging, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/ultraviolet-stabilizers-market-industry-analysis

Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market - Driver & Challenge

The rising demand in the polymer industry is notably driving the ultraviolet stabilizers market growth. However, factors as compliance with strict safety and environmental requirements may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Ultraviolet Stabilizers Players with Key Offerings:

Ampacet Corp. - The company offers ultraviolet light stabilizers for polyolefins such as UV Absorbers and others.

Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

HALS - size and forecast 2021-2026

UV absorbers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Quenchers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Flooring and decking - size and forecast 2021-2026

Furniture - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive coatings - size and forecast 2021-2026

Packaging - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ultraviolet Stabilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 321.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ampacet Corp., BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Clariant International Ltd., Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Lycus Ltd. LLC, Mayzo Inc., Solvay SA, and Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

