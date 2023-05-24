Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $10.1 Billion at a 15.4% CAGR

24 May, 2023, 23:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment: Major Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the way in which the UV disinfection equipment market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.
The science of UV disinfection is well-established and largely understood. Its underlying premise is straightforward and easy. Although its initial costs are slightly higher than those of the well-established chlorination method, its capacity to virtually eliminate all dangerous and harmful byproducts is gradually tipping the scales in its favour.
The advantage of UV technology over competing ozone technology is that it doesn't produce any byproducts that can cause cancer. The market has also recently benefited from authorities and users' increased knowledge and proactivity. While they cannot completely rely on UV disinfection technology, emerging applications demanding ultrapure water cannot function without UV disinfection.
UV disinfectants are being used more frequently in traditional drinking water applications. Before, it was thought that one limitation of UV technology was its inability to filter out impurities. Yet, people are now aware that installing UV disinfection along with reliable filtration technology for a complete water purification solution is more cost-effective.
The growth in UV disinfection technologies will be driven by a combination of factors such as greater regulatory acceptance, improved control and estimates of UV dosage, the emergence of LED-based UV disinfection systems and longer lifespans for conventional UV lamps. Growth will lead to consolidation, especially among medium-to-large-size companies. One development is the developing momentum in the area of healthcare, especially for UV robots. These robots are being increasingly used due to their portability, precise emission control, effectiveness against stubborn CDI bacteria and their performance in shortening turnaround time.
UV disinfection is superior to chlorination in terms of operating costs as well as ease of maintenance and installation. Chlorination, however, has lower capital costs. UV disinfection scores over ozonation on the four parameters of capital cost, ease of maintenance, ease of installation and operating costs.
Importantly, UV disinfection requires much lesser exposure time to water, usually in mere seconds, while the other two techniques require exposure times in the range of 20 minutes. At the same time, it should be remembered that UV disinfection does not work effectively in the presence of shadows and other obstructions. It also requires reliable electricity for effective operations.
Report Includes
- 126 data tables and 116 additional tables
- An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the global markets for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment and their major applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size for UV disinfection equipment in value and volumetric terms, revenue forecast in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application segment, end user, and geographic region
- Understanding of the primary UV-based disinfection technologies and discussion of the individual disinfection treatment categories in quantitative and qualitative contexts, and assessment of the UV industry structure on a worldwide basis, both from the markets and applications perspective
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war on the global market for UV disinfection equipment and technologies
- Updated information on the recent merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, and other impactful strategies in the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market
- Analysis of the key patent grants on UV disinfection technology and intellectual property aspects of the market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performances, and segmental revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamic
Chapter 5 Trends and Technical Developments
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Uv Lamps
6.3 Quartz Sleeve
6.4 Reactors
6.5 Control Units/Ballast
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Water Treatment
7.2.1 Type of Water Treatment
7.3 Wastewater Treatment
7.3.1 Wastewater Reuse
7.4 Air Disinfection
7.4.1 Indoor Air Pollution
7.5 Surface Disinfection
7.5.1 Applications
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-Use Sector
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Municipal
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Abiotec Uv Technology
- Advanced Uv Inc.
- Air Oasis
- Alfa Laval
- Allerair Industries
- American Air & Water
- American Ultraviolet
- Amway Corp.
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.
- Atlantium Technology Ltd.
- Australian Ultra Violet Services (Operations) Pty Ltd.
- Bio-Uv
- Bluemorph Uv
- Carrier Global Corp.
- Chlorking Inc.
- Culligan International
- Current Powered by Ge
- Danaher Corp.
- Dust Free
- Eta Plus Electronic GmbH
- Eureka Forbes Ltd.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Field Controls
- First Light Technologies, Inc.
- Germitec
- Halma plc
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Katadyn
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Light Progress
- Light Sources Inc.
- Lumalier
- Nature Flow Systems Pty. Ltd.
- Neotech
- Osram GmbH
- Panasia Co. Ltd.
- Pentair plc
- Sensor Electronic Technology Inc.
- Sita Srl
- Steril-Aire Inc.
- Surepure
- Svarog
- Ultraaqua
- Ultraviolet Devices Inc.
- Ushio Inc.
- Uvdynamics
- Uv Pure
- Uv-Technik International Ltd.
- Wartsila
- Waterlogic Holdings Ltd.
- Xenon Corp.
- Xylem Inc.
- Xylem Water Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.
- Zhongshan Weide Light Industrial Mechanical and Electrical Products Co. Ltd.
