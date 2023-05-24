Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $10.1 Billion at a 15.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment: Major Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the way in which the UV disinfection equipment market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.



The science of UV disinfection is well-established and largely understood. Its underlying premise is straightforward and easy. Although its initial costs are slightly higher than those of the well-established chlorination method, its capacity to virtually eliminate all dangerous and harmful byproducts is gradually tipping the scales in its favour.

The advantage of UV technology over competing ozone technology is that it doesn't produce any byproducts that can cause cancer. The market has also recently benefited from authorities and users' increased knowledge and proactivity. While they cannot completely rely on UV disinfection technology, emerging applications demanding ultrapure water cannot function without UV disinfection.



UV disinfectants are being used more frequently in traditional drinking water applications. Before, it was thought that one limitation of UV technology was its inability to filter out impurities. Yet, people are now aware that installing UV disinfection along with reliable filtration technology for a complete water purification solution is more cost-effective.



The growth in UV disinfection technologies will be driven by a combination of factors such as greater regulatory acceptance, improved control and estimates of UV dosage, the emergence of LED-based UV disinfection systems and longer lifespans for conventional UV lamps. Growth will lead to consolidation, especially among medium-to-large-size companies. One development is the developing momentum in the area of healthcare, especially for UV robots. These robots are being increasingly used due to their portability, precise emission control, effectiveness against stubborn CDI bacteria and their performance in shortening turnaround time.



UV disinfection is superior to chlorination in terms of operating costs as well as ease of maintenance and installation. Chlorination, however, has lower capital costs. UV disinfection scores over ozonation on the four parameters of capital cost, ease of maintenance, ease of installation and operating costs.

Importantly, UV disinfection requires much lesser exposure time to water, usually in mere seconds, while the other two techniques require exposure times in the range of 20 minutes. At the same time, it should be remembered that UV disinfection does not work effectively in the presence of shadows and other obstructions. It also requires reliable electricity for effective operations.

Report Includes

126 data tables and 116 additional tables

An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the global markets for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment and their major applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for UV disinfection equipment in value and volumetric terms, revenue forecast in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application segment, end user, and geographic region

Understanding of the primary UV-based disinfection technologies and discussion of the individual disinfection treatment categories in quantitative and qualitative contexts, and assessment of the UV industry structure on a worldwide basis, both from the markets and applications perspective

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 and Russia - Ukraine war on the global market for UV disinfection equipment and technologies

- war on the global market for UV disinfection equipment and technologies Updated information on the recent merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, and other impactful strategies in the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market

Analysis of the key patent grants on UV disinfection technology and intellectual property aspects of the market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performances, and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamic

Chapter 5 Trends and Technical Developments

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Uv Lamps

6.3 Quartz Sleeve

6.4 Reactors

6.5 Control Units/Ballast

6.6 Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water Treatment

7.2.1 Type of Water Treatment

7.3 Wastewater Treatment

7.3.1 Wastewater Reuse

7.4 Air Disinfection

7.4.1 Indoor Air Pollution

7.5 Surface Disinfection

7.5.1 Applications

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-Use Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Municipal

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Abiotec Uv Technology

Advanced Uv Inc.

Air Oasis

Alfa Laval

Allerair Industries

American Air & Water

American Ultraviolet

Amway Corp.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Atlantium Technology Ltd.

Australian Ultra Violet Services (Operations) Pty Ltd.

Bio-Uv

Bluemorph Uv

Carrier Global Corp.

Chlorking Inc.

Culligan International

Current Powered by Ge

Danaher Corp.

Dust Free

Eta Plus Electronic GmbH

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Field Controls

First Light Technologies, Inc.

Germitec

Halma plc

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Katadyn

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Light Progress

Light Sources Inc.

Lumalier

Nature Flow Systems Pty. Ltd.

Neotech

Osram GmbH

Panasia Co. Ltd.

Pentair plc

Sensor Electronic Technology Inc.

Sita Srl

Steril-Aire Inc.

Surepure

Svarog

Ultraaqua

Ultraviolet Devices Inc.

Ushio Inc.

Uvdynamics

Uv Pure

Uv-Technik International Ltd.

Wartsila

Waterlogic Holdings Ltd.

Xenon Corp.

Xylem Inc.

Xylem Water Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Zhongshan Weide Light Industrial Mechanical and Electrical Products Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfh5c1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets