Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market to increase by USD 788.3 million during 2022-2027 | Evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 788.3 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Municipal), Application (Drinking, Waste, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment drive market growth. Water is essential for all life forms and is widely used in municipal, industrial, and commercial processes but must be clean to prevent equipment damage and product contamination. Furthermore, some industries prefer UV disinfection equipment for their process water due to several advantages, including chemical-free and ease of use. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market: Advanced UV Inc., Alfa Laval AB, American Ultraviolet Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., Clearford Water System Inc., Danaher Corp., Dr. Honle AG, Evergreen UV LLC, Glasco Ultraviolet LLC, Halma Plc, Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Pollet Group, SITA Srl, ULTRAAQUA AS, Veolia Environnement SA, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Xylem Inc., and LIT UV Elektro GmbH

Market to observe 4.69% YOY growth in 2023.

Growing demand for ultrapure water is an emerging market trend.

is an emerging market trend. It is crucial for various industries and is achieved through a combination of water purification methods like reverse osmosis.

This process strives for high purity by minimizing impurities and gas content.

Additionally, it also finds applications in healthcare, beverage dilution, and more, as it plays a crucial role in producing ultrapure water by reducing TOC, disinfecting, and eliminating unwanted elements.

The availability of refurbished UV disinfection equipment challenges market growth.

challenges market growth. SMEs often choose refurbishment or repair over buying new when their existing UV disinfection equipment becomes outdated or malfunctions.

Additionally, UV disinfection equipment, commonly used in wastewater treatment and food and beverage industries, can deteriorate due to exposure to various materials and chemicals.

The residential segment is significant during the forecast period. A growing adoption of UV disinfection equipment in water and air purification can be observed in the segment. Such water purifiers are extensively used to treat drinking water at the point of use by eliminating harmful pathogens. Given the growing popularity of eco-friendly solutions across the residential sector, it is expected to fuel the demand for UV disinfection equipment in this sector.

The ballast water management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 101,986.12 million.

The environmental disinfection robot market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 531.72 million.

