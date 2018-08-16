Ultravision International Expands Manufacturing Facility in Dallas, Triples Workforce to Meet Demand for LED Displays and Lighting

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultravision International, a leading innovator, manufacturer and distributor of LED displays and LED lighting, has deepened its Made in America commitment by investing $4 million to open new manufacturing lines in Dallas, a move that will significantly expand its production capacity and triple the company's North Texas workforce.

Ultravision, the brainchild of long-time Dallas entrepreneur William Hall, holds 39 patents for LED lighting and LED modular display panel technologies, making it an industry leader for LED products.

"Ultravision fundamentally changed the LED industry by inventing light-weight, modular display panels that eliminate the need for cabinet displays, which are difficult to install and costly to maintain," said William Hall, CEO and co-founder of Ultravision International. "We are proud to manufacture all of our products in the United States. The incredible demand we're experiencing across industries tells us buyers recognize the value of buying LED technology from the actual inventor and U.S. manufacturer."

As outdoor and out-of-home advertising companies look to accelerate the change from static billboards to dynamic LED digital displays, demand for Ultravision products has skyrocketed, resulting in the need to significantly expand its manufacturing capabilities in Dallas.

The company's new production lines can operate around the clock to keep pace with demand, and will be used to produce Ultravision's billboard lighting assemblies and the modular LED display panels. However, all lines can be quickly retooled to manufacture the same product in the event a customer makes a large enough order to need full production capacity.

To staff the accelerated manufacturing plant, Ultravision has more than tripled its workforce by adding new production employees, with dozens more sales, marketing, administrative and management personnel expected to join the company in 2018.

"Our customers require incredible speed to market and quick execution on production and delivery of our lighting solutions and modular LED display panels. Hiring all these terrific North Texas people and increasing our production capacity allows us to build and deliver our products to customers faster than the competition," said John Lee, vice president of global operations for Ultravision International. "The biggest pain point in the out-of-home advertising industry is how long it takes to get display products into the field where they can be installed and start driving revenue. Ultravision's expanded manufacturing capabilities makes us far and away the fastest producer of high-quality, patent-protected products."

Producers of lower-quality LED products take much longer to manufacture and deliver products. In fact, Ultravision expects it can produce and deliver products to customers in less time than it takes cargo ships to carry foreign-made products to the U.S.

"Ultravision now has truly unlimited production capacity with a commitment to quality and safety that's second to none," Lee said. "As we further accelerate the production and delivery of our products, we believe that the industry will convert even more static billboards to dynamic LED displays, which results in lower costs, better operations and more profits. We're giving our customers the technology and tools they need to fundamentally change how they do business."

About Ultravision International

Ultravision International's innovative LED displays and LED lights are Made in America. The products' patented and unique design lowers the total cost of installation and operation for its customers. The company's wide array of solutions helps customers engage with audiences worldwide. Founded in 2010, Ultravision designed and patented the modular LED display panel, an innovation that fundamentally changed the LED industry by eliminating the need for cabinet displays that are difficult to install and costly to maintain. Ultravision products are manufactured in North Texas. For more details, please visit http://www.ultravisioninternational.com.

