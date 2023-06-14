Ultravision LED Solutions Installs Largest LED Display Golf Simulator in Texas for Pro Golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Showcasing Patented Modular LED Display Technology

News provided by

Ultravision LED Solutions

14 Jun, 2023, 08:47 ET

DALLAS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultravision LED Solutions, a global leader in LED display, is proud to announce the successful installation of the largest LED Display golf simulator in Texas for professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau. This groundbreaking project showcases the company's innovative Modular LED Display technology.

Continue Reading
Ultravision LED Solutions - Largest Golf Simulator in Texas
Ultravision LED Solutions - Largest Golf Simulator in Texas

The golf simulator, powered by Ultravision's cutting-edge LED display panels, offers an immersive and lifelike golfing experience to enthusiasts and professionals alike. The Modular LED Display technology revolutionizes the traditional simulator setup by eliminating cumbersome cabinet displays, reducing installation and maintenance costs, and enhancing overall performance.

Ultravision is thrilled to bring this state-of-the-art golf simulator to Texas. The patented Modular LED Display technology ensures exceptional image quality, vibrant colors, and seamless integration, providing golfers with an unparalleled experience right in their own home.

The installation of the largest golf simulator in Texas underscores Ultravision's commitment to pushing the boundaries of LED display innovation. The company's Modular LED Display panels, protected by over 70 patents, have garnered recognition for their unmatched performance and reliability.

Ultravision LED Solutions continues to drive advancements in LED display technology, catering to various industries and applications, including sports, advertising, entertainment, and more.

For more information about Ultravision LED Solutions and its patented Modular LED Display technology, visit ultravisionledsolutions.com

About Ultravision LED Solutions:
Ultravision LED Solutions is a US company that provides the original modular LED display panel. The CEO of Ultravision LED Solutions has over 70 patents on modular LED display panels and LED technology. For over 15 years Ultravision has been the leader of innovative LED display solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to transform spaces and captivate audiences. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Ultravision delivers cutting-edge visual solutions that redefine the possibilities of LED technology. From outdoor, large format LED displays to indoor, LED video walls, Ultravision continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the industry.

Contact:
Gerald Wu
Director of Marketing
Ultravision LED Solutions
(214) 971-2773
[email protected]
www.ultravisionledsolutions.com

SOURCE Ultravision LED Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.