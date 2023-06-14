Ultravision LED Solutions Installs Largest LED Display Golf Simulator in Texas for Pro Golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Showcasing Patented Modular LED Display Technology

DALLAS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultravision LED Solutions, a global leader in LED display, is proud to announce the successful installation of the largest LED Display golf simulator in Texas for professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau. This groundbreaking project showcases the company's innovative Modular LED Display technology.

Ultravision LED Solutions - Largest Golf Simulator in Texas

The golf simulator, powered by Ultravision's cutting-edge LED display panels, offers an immersive and lifelike golfing experience to enthusiasts and professionals alike. The Modular LED Display technology revolutionizes the traditional simulator setup by eliminating cumbersome cabinet displays, reducing installation and maintenance costs, and enhancing overall performance.

Ultravision is thrilled to bring this state-of-the-art golf simulator to Texas. The patented Modular LED Display technology ensures exceptional image quality, vibrant colors, and seamless integration, providing golfers with an unparalleled experience right in their own home.

The installation of the largest golf simulator in Texas underscores Ultravision's commitment to pushing the boundaries of LED display innovation. The company's Modular LED Display panels, protected by over 70 patents, have garnered recognition for their unmatched performance and reliability.

Ultravision LED Solutions continues to drive advancements in LED display technology, catering to various industries and applications, including sports, advertising, entertainment, and more.

For more information about Ultravision LED Solutions and its patented Modular LED Display technology, visit ultravisionledsolutions.com

About Ultravision LED Solutions:

Ultravision LED Solutions is a US company that provides the original modular LED display panel. The CEO of Ultravision LED Solutions has over 70 patents on modular LED display panels and LED technology. For over 15 years Ultravision has been the leader of innovative LED display solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to transform spaces and captivate audiences. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Ultravision delivers cutting-edge visual solutions that redefine the possibilities of LED technology. From outdoor, large format LED displays to indoor, LED video walls, Ultravision continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the industry.

Contact:

Gerald Wu

Director of Marketing

Ultravision LED Solutions

(214) 971-2773

[email protected]

www.ultravisionledsolutions.com

SOURCE Ultravision LED Solutions