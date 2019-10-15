Ultria Announces Its Participation and Blue Sponsorship at ACC Annual Meeting 2019

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultria, a leading provider of enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management in the cloud, is excited to announce its participation and sponsorship at ACC Annual Meeting 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona from Oct. 27 to 30. At this year's event, which is host to the world's largest gathering of In-House Counsel, we are all set to unveil an exciting new addition to our Artificial Intelligence powered, advanced contract management capabilities!

Join us at booth no. 232, to experience the future of Contract Lifecycle Management. Meet with our experts to learn more about our product, get a tour of our AI driven capabilities, and experience the power of AI in transforming contract management and legal processes by enabling simultaneous speed and control in managing contracts.

That's not all! Take a break from your meetings and workshops and test your concentration on our putting green. Win a new putter and other exciting giveaways.

Click here to book a meeting with us at the event or to get a product overview at our booth.

Ultria develops and licenses Contract Lifecycle Management solutions for the enterprise. Ultria CLM© is a proven, scalable, SaaS-deployed Contract Lifecycle Management system that leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to be robustly and rapidly provisioned in today's complex business landscapes. Ultria Orbit©, Ultria's Artificial Intelligence persona enables teams to analyse contract terms and extract metadata from any contract. For information on Ultria, visit www.ultria.com.

