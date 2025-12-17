Funding accelerates Ultromics' work to close one of medicine's most pervasive health-equity gaps: heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a condition that affects millions of women worldwide yet often goes unrecognized

Built and validated on diverse, outcomes-based data, Ultromics' AI turns a routine heart ultrasound into an objective diagnostic tool, helping clinicians identify early heart failure before symptoms are dismissed or missed

OXFORD, England, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultromics, a pioneer in AI-driven cardiology solutions, today announced an investment from the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Venture Fund , a fund within American Heart Association Ventures (the venture capital program of the American Heart Association). The funding accelerates Ultromics' mission to make early identification of heart failure a standard part of cardiac care, expanding access to its FDA-cleared AI platform already used in leading U.S. hospitals and reimbursed across public and private payers.

Ultromics Secures Strategic Investment from the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Venture Fund™

Ultromics' technology helps clinicians detect heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a condition that disproportionately affects women and is too often missed until it's advanced. The investment—the second by the Go Red for Women Venture Fund—reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation and improving outcomes for women.

Heart failure remains one of the leading causes of death for women, yet symptoms of HFpEF like fatigue, shortness of breath, and swelling are often dismissed or misattributed to aging, weight or other conditions. Studies show that women are twice as likely as men to develop this form of heart failure, and that up to 64% of cases go undiagnosed in clinical practice. The result is a diagnostic blind spot that leaves many women without access to new, life-prolonging therapies now proven to reduce hospitalizations and improve survival.

"Closing the diagnostic gap by recognizing disease before irreversible damage occurs is critical to improving health for women—and everyone," said Tracy Warren, Senior Managing Director, Go Red for Women Venture Fund. "We are gratified to see technologies, such as this one, that are accepted by leading institutions as advances in the field of cardiovascular diagnostics. That's the kind of progress our fund was created to accelerate."

Ultromics' AI helps reveal what even skilled cardiologists can't always detect: the subtle changes in a cardiac ultrasound that mark the earliest stages of heart failure. EchoGo® Heart Failure is built on one of the largest echocardiography datasets in the world, representing a diverse population of patients. Validated on real patient outcomes instead of subjective human labels, EchoGo analyzes routine ultrasound scans to quantify heart function and identify patterns that signal HFpEF. By validating against diverse outcomes data, the system has demonstrated consistent performance across gender, age, and risk groups, seeing early signs of disease even when symptoms are not obvious. The results give physicians an objective, accurate report within the same workflow hospitals already use.

"Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is one of the most complex and overlooked diseases in cardiology. For too long, clinicians have been expected to diagnose it using tools that weren't built to detect it, and as a result, many patients are identified too late," said Ross Upton, PhD, CEO and Founder of Ultromics. "By augmenting physicians' decision making with EchoGo, we can help them recognize disease at an earlier stage and treat it more effectively."

Used by hospitals across the U.S. and U.K., Ultromics' AI has already analyzed more than 430,000 echocardiograms, making it one of most utilized technologies of its kind. In clinical studies, current HFpEF clinical risk scores were non-diagnostic in 60% of patients vs EchoGo Heart Failure which reached a diagnostic decision in 93% of patients, while demonstrating high accuracy and consistency across diverse patient populations. The technology's validation across multiple leading research institutions confirms that AI validated on patient outcomes can deliver stronger, fairer results in everyday cardiac care.

About Ultromics

Founded out of the University of Oxford, Ultromics is redefining cardiovascular care with FDA-cleared, AI-powered tools that enhance echocardiographic diagnosis. Built in partnership with the NHS and Mayo Clinic, its EchoGo® platform helps clinicians detect complex heart diseases earlier and more accurately—using nothing more than a standard ultrasound scan. Ultromics is backed by leading investors and U.S. healthcare systems and is on a mission to transform how heart disease is diagnosed and treated. For more, visit www.ultromics.com.

