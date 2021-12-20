PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UltuCup announces their holiday collaboration with PERIOD. for their 12 Days of Giving campaign starting Monday, December 20th through Saturday, January 1st. UltuCup and PERIOD. are excited to come together during a season of giving to service all people with periods. UltuCup will be the first out of many menstrual products to be featured on PERIOD.'s holiday newsletter as well as their socials promoting their generous donation to communities in need.

UltuCup Partners with PERIOD. for Holiday Collaboration

"I'm very excited about this collaboration for the holiday season! I love how both companies believe in providing products that are geared toward sustainability and cleanliness for all," said Jordyn Ladell, Director of The GCMG Agency.

UltuCup will be donating a total of 150 menstrual cups in which will go to Greater Johnstown High School in Pittsburgh, PA. UltuCup will also be donating a generous 28% give-back donation from each menstrual cup purchased between December 20th and January 1st. Such donation will help bring global awareness to individuals who may not have the monetary means/clean access to period protection methods daily.

"We are so excited to be partnering with UltuCup for the holidays," said Dara Wilk, Development Director of PERIOD. "These products and funds will ensure that PERIOD. can continue our fight against period poverty and stigma while also providing support to menstruators in need during this holiday season."

UltuCup is proud to partner with PERIOD. to distribute affordable and environmentally safe products as a means of giving out free, yet clean products to communities in need. UltuCup prides themselves on providing products that are safe, and effective for all individuals in need when that time of the month arrives.

About UltuCup:

UltuCup is made in America by people who care. Using only 100% Medical Grade Silicone, free of dyes, plastics, BPA, latex, rubber, coloring agents, glitter, and bad stuff. In a 100% home compostable package. We believe to truly be sustainable every aspect of your product must be sustainable. Our customers don't need pink frills, fragrances, dyes, or sparkles in their menstrual care products. They demand honesty and equality. We make menstrual cups for people, not Divas. For more information, please visit www.ultucup.com.

About PERIOD.:

PERIOD. is a youth-fueled nonprofit that strives to eradicate period poverty and stigma through service, education, and advocacy. Through the distribution of menstrual products, promotion of youth leadership, and championing of menstrual equity in policy, PERIOD. aims to center those disproportionately affected by period poverty and support local efforts for menstrual equity. For more information, please visit www.period.org.

