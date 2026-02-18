Ultumus and 28Stone Partner to Launch Atlas: a Next-Generation ETF and Index Data Platform to Evolve with Client Needs

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultumus, a leading provider of ETF and index data, calculations, and workflow solutions, has partnered with 28Stone Consulting (28Stone), provider of technology and software consulting services to the financial services industry, to launch Atlas, a next-generation platform for comprehensive index data coverage. Built as an evolving platform, it enables rapid responsiveness to market requirements and the delivery of new capabilities on a continuous basis.

Atlas delivers measurably faster ETF data views and quick index rebalance calculations alongside workflow improvements including clearer dividend data, more consistent FX handling, and enhanced search functionality. These capabilities reflect direct client input gathered throughout the development process – from initial feature prioritization through interface design and workflow optimization – ensuring the platform addresses real operational needs across the ETF ecosystem.

Enhanced APIs and integration capabilities enable Atlas to fit seamlessly into existing client environments, supporting connectivity across the full ETF value chain from issuers and authorized participants to asset managers requiring index data and analytics.

The partnership brought together Ultumus' deep ETF domain expertise with 28Stone's modern capital markets technology capabilities. 28Stone worked alongside Ultumus teams to modernize platform architecture, development workflows, and deployment practices, establishing a lean, modern delivery model.

"Working with 28Stone allowed us to fundamentally rethink how we design and deliver solutions," said Bernie Thurston, CEO, Ultumus. "Atlas isn't just a new platform – it's a new approach that puts continuous client feedback at the center of everything we build."

"Atlas was built as a living system rather than a one-time implementation," said Christopher Wilson, Global Head of Experience Modernization, 28Stone. "Our role was to translate Ultumus' vision into a modern, future-ready platform and with that in mind, we delivered a platform that can respond and support the pace of change across the industry."

This collaborative approach ensures the platform reflects the specialized requirements of diverse market participants and can continue evolving to meet emerging industry needs.

28Stone Consulting delivers bespoke technology solutions and consulting services for the global capital markets ecosystem through a streamlined delivery methodology and focus on providing great customer service. Through its unique "listen and build" model, 28Stone partners with its clients to engineer tailored solutions that minimize risk and elevate efficiency while catering to the specialized needs of asset classes. The Company was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York, Riga and London.

For more information, please visit https://28stone.com/