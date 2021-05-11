Ulyana Auhustsinovich joins Digital Prism Advisors as Vice President, Product and Delivery Services

"Ulyana brings substantial knowledge and a vast proficiency of project management, product and delivery, which enables dPrism to further elevate the program management we provide to our clients and partners," said Adriaan Bouten, CEO and Founder of dPrism. "Her established track record of successfully leading several multi-million-dollar global initiatives will empower us to continue delivering best-in-class results."

"I'm eager to connect, build relationships and share my expertise with the dPrism team and our growing list of clients," said Ulyana. "I look forward to bringing my extensive library of program and product management tools and practices, along with considerable experience leading and executing on global programs to dPrism, to help unlock the full potential for our engagements."

Ulyana joins dPrism from ViacomCBS, where she held the position of Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions, overseeing the Viacom and Paramount Content Supply Chain, Technical Operations and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Prior to ViacomCBS, Ulyana was a Technical Project Manager and Agile Coach at Amplify.

With over 12 years of experience in the technology industry, Ulyana is passionate about bringing teams to higher levels of performance and delivering noteworthy results. She has expertise in supply chain, agile software development, project management, Scrum and Kanban. Ulyana is a certified Scrum Master and Scrum Product Owner.

