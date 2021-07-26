Ulysses Vineyard receives its CCOF Organic Certification
Jul 26, 2021, 09:00 ET
NAPA VALLEY, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulysses Vineyard, Oakville, Napa Valley is very pleased to announce that it received its CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) certification for organic farming practices on May 10, 2021. Once part of the Charles Hopper Ranch, Ulysses was acquired by Christian Moueix in 2008. Since then, through meticulous replantation to dry farmed vines and attentive care, the vineyard has been restored. This CCOF certification marks the culmination of our efforts in creating ideal conditions for grape growing.
"Dry farming is at the heart of our sustainable approach. It conserves water and promotes the growth of deeper roots, ultimately enabling our vines to build resistance to extreme climate conditions."
- Guillaume Eicholz, Vineyard Director
Growing grapes organically spurs the biodiversity of the soils, ensuring the fundamental health of the environment as well as the well-being of the vineyard workers.
"We constantly strive to better understand the complexity of our environment and to fine-tune our practices. This organic certification is one step closer to our achieving harmony with nature while preserving our cultural heritage."
- Christian Moueix, Owner
Contact: Kassidy Harris, [email protected]
SOURCE Ulysses Vineyard
