Ulysses Vineyard receives its CCOF Organic Certification

"Dry farming is at the heart of our sustainable approach. It conserves water and promotes the growth of deeper roots, ultimately enabling our vines to build resistance to extreme climate conditions."

We constantly strive to better understand the complexity of our environment

- Guillaume Eicholz, Vineyard Director

Growing grapes organically spurs the biodiversity of the soils, ensuring the fundamental health of the environment as well as the well-being of the vineyard workers.

"We constantly strive to better understand the complexity of our environment and to fine-tune our practices. This organic certification is one step closer to our achieving harmony with nature while preserving our cultural heritage."

- Christian Moueix, Owner

