UM Chief Privacy Officer Arielle Garcia Named AAF 2021 Advertising Hall of Achievement Honoree

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced that its Chief Privacy Officer Arielle Garcia has been named a 2021 honoree for the American Advertising Federation's (AAF) Advertising Hall of Achievement. For almost three decades, the Advertising Hall of Achievement has been the premier industry recognition honoring talented individuals aged 40 and under who are making a significant impact in the advertising industry through both their work and philanthropic contributions to their communities. This year's seven inductees were chosen by the AAF's distinguished Hall of Achievement Council of Judges.

"Arielle has been a rising star since the day she joined UM, and her command of privacy-related matters has had a profound impact on the agency's direction," said Lynn Lewis, US CEO, UM and AAF Board Chair, 2020-2021. "Arielle drives not only our industry-leading privacy and brand safety work, but also our core values of care and community through her work to promote civil rights and government accountability around public health, risk and safety. Arielle's star will only continue to rise alongside the critical nature of her work in a space that increasingly impacts our industry."

As the first agency-based Chief Privacy Officer, Garcia is recognized as one of the industry's leading privacy experts, advising more than 100 clients globally on the rapidly evolving consumer privacy and regulatory landscapes. Garcia is the visionary behind UM's Privacy Practice, and she was appointed Chief Privacy Officer in July 2020. Garcia also serves as head of Business Operations and Compliance globally for the ExxonMobil and Accenture accounts.

"Attracting, recognizing and developing the next generation of talent is an ongoing mission of the AAF, and the Hall of Achievement is one of the many ways to celebrate the good people doing great work in our industry," said Steve Pacheco, President and CEO of the AAF.

Garcia will be formally inducted into the Advertising Hall of Achievement at a luncheon ceremony on Wednesday November 17, 2021. The ceremony, scheduled to be held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, will mark the AAF's first in-person event since March 2020.

Thanks to her many contributions that have helped cement UM's standing as the industry leader in privacy and brand safety, Garcia was recently recognized as a Crain's New York Business "20 in their 20s" honoree and as a Cynopsis Top Woman in Media.

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

