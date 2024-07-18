UM Closes 100+ Offices Worldwide for Annual Impact Day

More than 3,200 Employees Across 50+ Countries Unite to Give Back to Local Communities

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced its seventh global Impact Day, under the theme, "ONE Day, ONE UM, ONE Better World." Launched in 2016 under UM's corporate social responsibility unit, Better World, Impact Day reflects the agency's commitment to its core values of community, curiosity and courage. UM employees will participate in activities around three Impact Day pillars:

Equity – Acts of service that directly impact underserved communities.

Sustainability – Acts of service that directly impact our planet, locally or globally.

Wellness – Acts of service that directly impact the well-being of another person's physical or mental health.

"UMers from all over the globe look forward every year to volunteering as one connected team for our beloved Impact Day tradition," said Andrea Suarez, Global CEO, UM. "Our theme this year, 'ONE Day, ONE UM, ONE Better World' highlights the incredible impact we can have when we harness the power of our collective action to give back to the communities in which we live, serve and flourish."

On Thursday, July 18, UM will close all of its offices across EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America and volunteer with local charities, NGOs and community organizations on activities including:

Cleaning up beaches and parks in San Francisco , Los Angeles and New York City .

, and . Ecological protection of the jaguar and its corridors across LATAM with the Wildlife Conservation Society.

A walk-a-thon, bake sale and other fundraising initiatives benefitting domestic abuse organization, Rize Up in Sydney .

. Providing teaching supplies and working with children with autism at the Shanghai Songjiang Xingyue Children's Growth Service Center in China .

. Serving lunch and spending time with elderly members of the community in the UK in partnership with FCV Dorcas.

Promoting sustainable agriculture while bringing marginalized communities together in Italy with humanitarian organization, Humana.

with humanitarian organization, Humana. Running a non-perishable food drive with Food Banks Canada to help combat food insecurity.

The first Impact Day took place in the U.S. in 2016 and expanded globally in 2018 to 50 offices in 40 countries. Now, UM employees from over 100 offices and 50 countries will take part in Impact Day activities, sharing their experiences on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn using the hashtags #UMBetterWorld and #UMImpactDay.

