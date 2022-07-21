UM Fifth Annual Impact Day "Homecoming" Brings Global Community Together around Equity, Sustainability and Wellness

Employees from 50 Countries, 100+ Markets and 120+ Offices Unite for First In-Person Day of Service Since 2019

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced its fifth annual day of service to the community, Impact Day: Homecoming. Launched in 2016 under UM's corporate social responsibility initiative, Better World, Impact Day exemplifies the agency's commitment to community and care and its employees' commitment to driving a better workplace, work product and world for the communities in which they live and serve.

"After two years of giving back virtually, it brings me great joy that this year's Impact Day will allow us to come together in person -- a true homecoming for our people and communities around the globe," said Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO, UM. "Our 3,000+ employees will be partnering with community-based organizations to do everything from providing aid for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine to cleaning up our natural resources to delivering COVID relief to marginalized communities, and so much more. Impact Day is a beloved and important tradition at UM, and it is wonderful to be able to take to the streets once again as a community to make a difference."

UM's regional offices across EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America will be partnering with local charities, NGOs, partners and more, on activities such as:

Working with RPlanet in India to collect e-waste (obsolete, outdated or non-functioning electronics that can lead to the release of toxic chemicals) for proper disposal

to collect e-waste (obsolete, outdated or non-functioning electronics that can lead to the release of toxic chemicals) for proper disposal Collecting clothes in Ecuador for the Juntos Por Ecuador Foundation, which provides everything from medical support to clothing, housing, food and more to people in need

for the Juntos Por Ecuador Foundation, which provides everything from medical support to clothing, housing, food and more to people in need Revitalizing schools in low-income areas in the U.S. to create modern, functional spaces where students can learn and grow with New York Cares

Assisting the Autism Café Project in Malaysia , which aims to help youth with autism secure future independence

, which aims to help youth with autism secure future independence Cleaning up local parks and working with media partners to donate ad space across multiple channels to BIPOC-owned small businesses in Canada

Helping to rebuild the city of Chaudfontaine in Belgium , which was recently affected by devastating floods

, which was recently affected by devastating floods Hosting a carnival at the UM UAE headquarters for special needs children to enjoy fun and games with their families

Working with local UK charity, FCV Dorcas, to provide nutrition and physical activity for the elderly

"We are thrilled to be boots on-the-ground again, coming together for our meaningful day of service," said Erik Guzman, Vice President, Global Operations and Head of UM Better World. "As we look to the future in a post-pandemic world, this year's activities will be focused on bettering our communities through the lenses of equity, sustainability and wellness – critical issues facing our global community today. At UM, striving for a better world is part of our DNA, and we are honored to work with our partners across the globe to drive real impact."

On July 21, UM employees around the world will be posting Impact Day updates on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, using the hashtags #UMBetterWorld and #UMImpactDay.

After the official launch of Impact Day in the U.S. in 2016, UM expanded the initiative globally in 2018 when volunteers in 50 offices across 40 countries volunteered in their respective communities. In 2019, more than 80 UM offices in 52 countries joined the effort to clean up, revitalize and assist their local communities. In 2020, as the world shut down in response to the global pandemic, Impact Day was conducted virtually to ensure safety and, in 2021, was held over two days for a hybrid experience rooted in flexibility.

