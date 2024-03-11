UM Named Ad Age A-List 2024 Media Agency of the Year

Ad Age's A-List & Creativity Awards Honor the Industry's Best and Brightest in Advertising, Marketing and Innovation

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, was named Ad Age's 2024 U.S. Media Agency of the Year in the publication's highly coveted annual A-List & Creativity Awards, which celebrates the forward-thinking leaders, top agencies and creative innovators in the industry today. Ad Age has been a leading source of news and analysis across the advertising, marketing and media landscape since its inception in 1930.

"We are thrilled to be Ad Age's Media Agency of the Year and I am so proud of our teams for the innovation, collaboration and unwavering commitment to growth they bring to our clients and to each other every day," said Erin Quintana, US CEO, UM. "UM's special culture and dedication to our people is what differentiates us, making us the unparalleled partner of choice for our clients as we grow our success, together. Congratulations to our fellow honorees and especially to all the passionate UMers who are changing the game for the better and brilliantly navigating our industry into the future."

Winners will be celebrated at Ad Age's in-person A-List & Creativity Awards Gala in New York City on April 24.

This announcement follows a year of high-profile recognitions for UM, including being named Campaign's "Global Agency Network of the Year;" FORTUNE's "Best Places to Work in Advertising & Marketing;" and, most recently, Newsweek's 2024 "Best Workplaces for Diversity" and "Best Workplaces for Women."

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,500 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

