UM Named Agency of Record for Armor All

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced it has been named media Agency of Record in the US for Armor All, the nation's #1 brand for automotive appearance products within Energizer Holdings' growing portfolio of brands. UM was awarded Energizer's North America media planning and buying duties in February 2019 following a review. In addition to Armor All, Energizer has also appointed media duties to UM for its battery and lights brand, Rayovac.

Under its expanded scope, UM will take on all strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics media duties for both Armor All and Rayovac. Financial details were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to build on the incredible partnership we have with the Energizer team," said Lynn Lewis, US CEO, UM. "I am so proud of the work we've done together this year and look forward to bringing better innovation and outcomes to its powerful family of brands."

"Our growing relationship with UM is testament to the meaningful work they've delivered for our brand in a short period of time," said Lori Shambo, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Energizer Holdings. "I'm confident that the team will continue to move our business forward through their unique ability to pair data-fueled media planning and buying with creative excellence."

Energizer Holdings acquired industry-leading Armor All in early 2019, with a commitment to invest in and grow the brand. This latest partnership with UM is further proof of that commitment.

Armor All and Rayovac join several brands that have appointed UM media agency of record in North America in the last six months, including CVS Health-Aetna, Levi Strauss & Co. and Avanade.

ABOUT UM

UM is a strategic media agency committed to proving that media is a topline growth driver as much as an efficiency play. We believe that better science and better art deliver better outcomes for our clients. We deliver science through the transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence. We deliver art through creating moments that matter in media to deliver momentum for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, BMW, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Quicken Loans, Sony, Spotify and The Hershey Company.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer",NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerants, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

