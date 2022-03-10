UM Named Media Agency of Record for Eargo

UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced it has been named media AOR for Eargo. Tweet this

"We quickly knew that UM was the media partner for us – their ability to marry data, insight and strategy and understanding how we are looking to disrupt the category made them the right choice for Eargo. We are confident that the team's sharp, future-focused mindset will uncover new audiences and opportunities for growth," said Ben DeCastro, VP Marketing, Eargo. "We believe that life deserves to be heard, and are excited to drive this mission forward, leveraging UM's proven data & analytics and media capabilities to grow our consumer reach across media channels."

This announcement follows several high-profile brands appointing UM media Agency of Record, including Grubhub, Enterprise Holdings, Tonal, Storck USA, Behr Paint and NYC & Company, and the successful defense of H&M and Henkel.

