UM Named Media Agency of Record for NYC & Company "It's Time for New York City"

"This is truly a milestone moment, one that we have been working towards for more than a year, and we are thrilled to have UM by our side as we help drive New York City's revival," said Nancy Mammana, Chief Marketing Officer, NYC & Company. "UM's unique approach and passion for "It's Time for New York City" further strengthens the campaign's effectiveness towards helping restore the city's thriving tourism industry, an integral part of its culture and economic livelihood."

"We are honored to partner with NYC & Company on this historic effort, and to bring our Futureproof approach to the revitalization of this great city where we are headquartered and where so many of our people live and work," said Lynn Lewis, US CEO, UM. "Our team of NYC lovers is dedicated to helping drive the city's comeback through targeted media strategy and a data-fueled approach that ensures the greatest impact for the "It's Time for New York City" campaign."

