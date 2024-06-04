UM Named Media Agency of Record for Perplexity, Leading AI-Native Answer Engine

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced it has been named media Agency of Record for Perplexity, the AI-native answer engine of choice, to launch its first major brand campaign, handle media buying duties and serve as its US media advisor and partner on ad product development.

"We are thrilled to partner with Perplexity, an innovative brand poised for exponential growth in the exciting, rapidly evolving AI space," said Erin Quintana, US CEO, UM. "Together, we will create targeted, brand-safe media strategies that leverage audience insights to drive scale and unlock growth opportunities to deliver maximum value for their brand."

"The UM team has a deep understanding of the AI space and our differentiators as Perplexity Enterprise Pro users," said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer, Perplexity. "We appreciate UM's expertise in creating impactful media plans that will drive our brand and performance goals and fuel our expansion. Their proven industry-first capabilities will support our ongoing consumer adoption and enterprise growth."

This news follows several high-profile announcements for UM including being named global media Agency of Record for Levi Strauss & Co. and General Mills, and being awarded Ad Age A-List 2024 Media Agency of the Year.

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,500 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Mattel and Sony. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

