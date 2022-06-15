UM Named Media Agency of Record for Upwork Tweet this

"For the first time in decades, people are questioning what we call 'work' and how we do it," said Upwork Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Waters. "The unprecedented career and work innovation we're experiencing as a society presents Upwork with a tremendous opportunity. UM will help us accelerate this cultural moment with its proven track record of delivering growth to clients through close partnership, industry-leading capabilities, and a deep understanding of today's and tomorrow's audiences. As the professional landscape continues to evolve, it's critical we work with future-facing agency partners to deliver on our brand, media, and marketing goals at scale."

This latest announcement follows several high-profile brands recently appointing UM media Agency of Record, including Grubhub, Enterprise Holdings and Storck USA. UM was also recognized as a 2022 AdAge "Best Place to Work" and a Top Workplace in the US by global authority, Great Places to Work.

