UM Sweeps Top Honors at Festival of Media North America Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, swept the top three awards at the 2019 Festival of Media North America Awards, which celebrates innovation and creativity in media. UM was named Network of the Year and UM New York won Agency of the Year as well as Campaign of the Year for its "Put That S#!t on Twitter" work for Frank's Red Hot Sauce and McCormick. This is the second consecutive year that UM has been awarded Festival of North America Agency of the Year and Campaign of the Year.

"Our outstanding showing at the Festival of Media Awards is a testament to the passion and creativity of our teams, as well as to their dedication to delivering better outcomes for our clients," said Lynn Lewis, CEO, UM US. "Through our 'Better Science, Better Art,' approach, we continue to deliver meaningful, data-driven creative work that drives cultural and business impact for brands."

In addition to the top three honors, UM agencies won another seven awards: UM New York won in the Automotive category for "MINI On-Demand: Tweet to Test Drive," as well as for Best Engagement Strategy, Best Use of Real-Time Marketing and Best Use of Digital Media for "Put That S#!t On Twitter" for Frank's Red Hot Sauce and McCormick. UM Canada's "Oh Henry! 4:25 Bar" campaign for Hershey's took home Best Launch Campaign and UM Los Angeles' "The Shape of History" for Hulu was commended for Best Event, Experiential/Sponsorship Activation and Impact. UM New York shared the Collaboration and Pharma Awards with Digitas Boston for CVS Pharmacy's "Beauty Mark."

The Festival of North America Award wins follow a year of prestigious accolades for UM including its first-ever Entertainment Cannes Lion Grand Prix for UM Studios, its first-ever Clio Grand, 10 Effie U.S. trophies and several Adweek Media Plan of the Year awards.

ABOUT UM

UM is a strategic media agency committed to proving that media is a topline growth driver as much as an efficiency play. We believe that better science and better art deliver better outcomes for our clients. We deliver science through the transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence. We deliver art through creating moments that matter in media to deliver momentum for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, BMW, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Quicken Loans, Sony, Spotify and The Hershey Company.

