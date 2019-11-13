Umami Burger Continues Rapid Global Expansion with Sixth Opening in Japan

"The global growth of Umami Burger has been nothing short of amazing," said sbe Founder & CEO Sam Nazarian . "The fact that Umami Burger has been overwhelmingly embraced by the discerning taste of the Japanese consumer is a testament to the quality, innovation and, most importantly, delicious nature of the brand. It has been an honor to work with our Japanese partners Tatsuhiro Kaiho and his team led by Paul Medeiros on building the Umami Burger brand in Japan."

"Umami Burger has been a resounding success in Japan and we're proud to continue our momentum by opening this sixth location," said CEO of Umami Burger Japan Tatsuhiro Kaiho. "I'd like to thank Sam Nazarian and the entire Umami team for their continuous support and an incredible first year."

Located at the Grandberry Park Central Court first floor, Umami Burger at Grandberry Park will offer the traditional Umami Burger menu along with two all-new specialties, including the pulled pork "Limited Burger" and vanilla, strawberry and chocolate "Fancy Milkshakes." Umami Burger at Grandberry Park in Machida is located at the Grandberry Park Central Court 1st Floor, G111, 3-4-1 Tsuruma, Minami-Machida, Tokyo, Japan 194-0004.

With this opening, Umami Burger currently has more than 28 locations globally, including 18 U.S. locations in major cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, in addition to restaurants in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, Nassau, Bahamas, Mexico City, Querétaro, and Pueblas, Mexico. As part of the next phase of Umami Burger's rapid global growth, the brand plans to open new restaurants throughout the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and the Pacific region.

sbe recently announced plans to open its second New York City Umami Burger location in 2020 at the newly renovated Le Méridien New York on the iconic 57th Street. The Umami Prime space, with over 4,900 square feet, will be designed by award winning interior designer David Rockwell and offers direct access to 57th Street. The space will hold over 130 seats.

For more information on Umami Burger visit umamiburger.com or follow @umamiburger or #umamiburger on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Umami Burger

Founded in Los Angeles in 2009, Umami Burger has been named GQ's "Burger of the Year," Men's Journal's "Best Burger in America" and one of the "25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands of 2016" by Forbes' CircleUp25. Currently, Umami Burger has over 27 locations globally including in California, New York, Illinois, Nevada, Japan, Bahamas and Mexico with additional locations planned around the world. sbe , the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hospitality venues, is Umami Burger's majority shareholder. For more information on Umami Burger , please visit umamiburger.com or follow @umamiburger or #umamiburger on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com .

Media Contact: The influence. | www.theinfluence.com | 323.917.5133

Ali Lasky | Ali@theinfluence.com | Elle Senina | elle@theinfluence.com

Jason Hazzard | jason@theinfluence.com

SOURCE Umami Burger

Related Links

http://www.umamiburger.com

