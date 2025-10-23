UMass Athletics Teams Up with Event Tickets Center as Official Partner of Athletics Through 2028

AMHERST, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Tickets Center (ETC), the trusted marketplace for live event tickets that connects fans with unforgettable live experiences, and Massachusetts Athletics are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership. ETC will be the Official Partner of UMass Athletics through 2028, a collaboration poised to increase convenience for fans buying tickets for home or away games over the next three years.

UMass Athletics is home to 21 varsity sports teams at its Amherst campus, where the Minutemen and Minutewomen compete at the highest national levels. Its teams continue to build on a strong legacy of athletic success, including NCAA tournament appearances last season for ice hockey, field hockey, men's soccer and women's lacrosse. Fans eager to attend any game, any time can knowingly turn to ETC as a trusted resource for securing seats to all ticketed sports events.

"Partnering with UMass Athletics reinforces ETC's growth in strategic partnerships while giving Minutemen fans a trusted, hassle-free way to secure their seats," said Abby Croell, ETC's Social Media and Brand Partnerships Manager. "It's an opportunity for us to deepen our connection with a passionate New England fan base and deliver the dependable ticketing experience fans expect."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, community engagement and the thrill of live competition. By pairing ETC's ticketing platform by fans, for fans, and UMass Athletics' rich tradition of athletic achievement, the collaboration aims to create a more connected and vibrant fan community over the next three seasons.

As part of the partnership, ETC will collaborate with UMass Athletics on digital and social media efforts, onsite visibility at athletic events, and the use of UMass branding to help amplify school spirit.

For more information about purchasing tickets, visit https://www.eventticketscenter.com/ or follow UMass Athletics on social media for the latest updates.

About Event Tickets Center

Event Tickets Center (ETC) is one of the largest and most trusted secondary ticket marketplaces, offering tickets for a variety of live events, including sports, concerts, and theater. To learn more, visit https://www.eventticketscenter.com/ , or follow ETC on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Press Inquiries:

Cara Sutherlan

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

[email protected]

SOURCE Event Tickets Center