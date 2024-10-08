UMass Memorial Health - Harrington Announces Results of Remote Monitoring Program for Congestive Heart Failure Using Brook Health's Remote Care Platform

Program reduced all-cause 30-day readmissions for CHF patients by 50 percent using a combination of AI-powered technology and remote human care teams.

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UMass Memorial Health – Harrington ("Harrington"), the health and wellness provider for communities throughout south central Massachusetts and northeastern Connecticut, and Brook Health, which integrates remote clinical teams with artificial intelligence to extend care into the home, today announced the results of a remote monitoring program for congestive heart failure (CHF) that resulted in a 50 percent reduction in all-cause 30-day readmissions for patients. The program helped reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, improved patient-clinician communications and facilitation of care coordination, and assisted Harrington's CHF nurse navigator in capturing required data.

As part of this program, Harrington provided eligible patients with an internet-based scale and blood pressure cuff that automatically transmitted readings to the Brook Health app and care portal, allowing patients to track their weight and blood pressure readings from home. Nurses monitored the incoming data on dashboards in real time and proactively reached out to patients to provide education, troubleshoot issues, and coordinate with care teams. The program also addresses social drivers of health such as health literacy, access to care, and stress management.

"This program has provided valuable insights to help our clinical team better support our congestive heart failure patients–– allowing us to extend care beyond the hospital walls," said Jess Calcidise, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer at UMass Memorial Health – Harrington. "Not only does remote monitoring help reduce readmissions; but it also helps improve the quality of life for our patients and enables our clinical staff to provide more proactive, personalized care."

Through its Digital Health Clinic, UMass Memorial Health has also established similar remote monitoring programs for chronic diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), heart failure, diabetes, high blood pressure, and more. The growth of these programs aims to bring innovative care models to more patients across Central Massachusetts, helping people stay healthy at home.

"The team at UMass Memorial Harrington recognized the potential of remote patient monitoring to address the challenges of nurse shortages while enhancing patient care," said Oren Nissim, CEO and Co-Founder of Brook Health. "They've not only reduced readmissions by 50 percent, but they've also empowered their clinical staff to provide more personalized, proactive care to CHF patients, regardless of their location. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates how technology and human expertise can combine to extend the reach of healthcare teams, ensuring patients receive timely, personalized care even when resources are stretched. The success at Harrington is a testament to what's possible when innovative healthcare leaders embrace new models of care delivery."

For more information about UMass Memorial Health – Harrington, visit: https://www.harringtonhospital.org/

ABOUT UMASS MEMORIAL HEALTH - HARRINGTON HOSPITAL

UMass Memorial Health – Harrington Hospital serves patients across more than 25 communities throughout South Central Massachusetts and Northeastern Connecticut. As part of the UMass Memorial Health system, Harrington Hospital offers medical and surgical inpatient care, two 24-hour emergency departments, inpatient adult psychiatry, an intensive care unit, Cancer Center at Harrington, and an array of outpatient services. Additionally, Harrington Hospital offers physician offices in Webster, Charlton, Sturbridge and two Urgent Care Express at Harrington clinics in Oxford and Southbridge. For more information, visit www.ummhealth.org/harrington.

ABOUT BROOK HEALTH

Brook Health is enabling the future of remote patient care with a unique offering that blends remote clinical teams with AI to deliver continuous, always-on care. Brook augments traditional healthcare by combining intelligent data collection and analysis with compassionate support from skilled health specialists -- shifting the paradigm from reactive, intermittent check-ups to proactive, ever-present, habitual care. For patients, this means getting better, faster, with instant access to care teams from the comfort of home. Providers can extend their care into patients' homes without increasing clinician workloads. And payers can help members improve long-term health, slow disease progression, and reduce costly admissions. Brook AI is trained on more than 5 million messages and over five years of patient conversations, and serves as a personalized health assistant — providing timely nudges, insights, and recommendations. It all translates into better patient outcomes and ROI. Learn more at brook.ai.

Media Contact

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola for Brook Health

[email protected]

Kristy Lee

Media and Public Relations Manager – UMass Memorial Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Brook Health