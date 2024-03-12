UMass Memorial Health Expands Use of Get Well Platform for Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Screening and Navigation

Get Well's SDOH screening and navigation solution allows health systems to identify unmet social needs, integrate responses into their existing Electronic Health Record system, and navigate patients to appropriate resources

BETHESDA, Md., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well, the global leader in consumer digital patient engagement, today announced that UMass Memorial Health will implement Get Well's Health Equity Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Screening Solution across the organization. As part of the Get Well 360 platform, the Get Well Health Equity SDOH Screening Solution captures patients' SDOH needs, integrates the data into Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and navigates patients to appropriate resources and community-based organizations (CBOs).

In 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and many states will require hospitals to implement SDOH screenings for all patients 18 years and older. The Joint Commission and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) have also created requirements and reimbursement incentives to screen and support social needs. In response, Get Well announced in 2023 the rollout of a health equity solution, which includes SDOH screening and navigation. The solution addresses the more than 80 percent of health outcomes driven by non-clinical factors–such as physical environment and health behavior–optimizing data capture to turn data into action that fosters healthier communities.

UMass Memorial Health, Central Massachusetts' largest not-for-profit health care system, will use Get Well's SDOH Screening and Navigation Solution to support care for their more than 50,000 patients in the hospital and 300,000 in outpatient care. The solution will help UMass Memorial Health to match their patients with community resources that meet their needs while creating a more efficient process for caregivers.

Additionally, Get Well's SDOH solution effortlessly integrates with Umass Memorial Health's existing EHRs, seamlessly incorporating SDOH screening data directly into the Epic-supported system to ensure the coordination of data and workflows.

"We know how important it is to the patient's whole health to not only screen for SDOH but to provide resources and navigate them to additional services," said Dr. Eric Alper, Chief Clinical Informatics Officer and Chief Quality Officer at UMass Memorial Health. "The Get Well SDOH Screening Solution will enable us to quickly screen our more than 350,000 patients with a focus on addressing health disparities, building trust, and reducing readmissions."

"We're incredibly excited to deepen our partnership with UMass Memorial Health," said Michael O'Neil, CEO of Get Well. "This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes and addressing health disparities, and is another example of GetWell 360 augmenting EHR platforms to personalize care for consumers. Together, we can enhance efficiency in patient care, fostering community well-being and cultivating a path toward health equity in Central Massachusetts."

Get Well's SDOH Screening Solution will screen patients via text or kiosk and match all positive screens with resources in the community. Get Well Community Navigators will monitor the texts for any questions or needs and connect them with resources such as FindHelp or route them to UMass Memorial Health social workers.

About Get Well

Get Well empowers the communities you serve to take control of their healthcare journey. With the Get Well 360 Platform, healthcare organizations can now deliver consumer-centered experiences that build lifelong loyalty while deepening patient relationships, improving clinical quality, and growing market share. Each year, we empower organizations to activate, engage, and retain millions of patients. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow Get Well on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About UMass Memorial Health

UMass Memorial Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in Central Massachusetts with 17,000 employees and 2,100 physicians. Our comprehensive system includes UMass Memorial Medical Center, UMass Memorial Health – Harrington, UMass Memorial Health – HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, UMass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital, UMass Memorial Health – Community Healthlink, and UMass Memorial Medical Group. We are the clinical partner of UMass Chan Medical School. For more information, visit www.ummhealth.org.

