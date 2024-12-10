UMass Memorial Health Integrates AEYE Health's AEYE-DS Autonomous AI Screening for Diabetic Eye Care into EMR System

In Memory of Dr. James Ledwith

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health , the leader in artificial intelligence-based diagnostics for retinal imaging, and UMass Memorial Health (UMMH), the largest not-for-profit health care system in Central Massachusetts, today announced the integration of AEYE Health's AEYE-DS , an AI-based autonomous diagnostic screening solution, into UMMH's EMR system. This integration intends to enhance diabetic eye care by improving screening processes and adherence, reduce ophthalmology wait times, and boost quality and performance markers.

Within four months of AEYE-DS's deployment, diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening adherence increased from 29 percent to 49 percent. By integrating AEYE-DS into UMMH's primary care workflow, the average screening time was reduced by 75 percent, with the process taking only one to two minutes on average. Importantly, the immediate diagnosis and real-time discussion with primary care providers allowed for patient education about the importance of retinal health and blood glucose control. See full case study here .

The AI exam was successfully reimbursed under CPT 92229, with the vast majority of claims being approved. Moreover, increased patient adherence drove meaningful improvements in quality measures, including enhanced HEDIS performance.

The success of this initiative was facilitated by the integration of AEYE-DS into UMMH's existing electronic medical records (EMR) system. This integration allowed staff to initiate screenings directly from the EMR and provided immediate results for review during patient visits. This streamlined process not only saved time but also enhanced the overall patient experience, making it easier for patients to adhere to their annual diabetic eye exams.

This collaboration is dedicated to the late James Ledwith, MD, a family medicine physician with UMass Memorial Health and an assistant professor of family medicine & community health at UMass Chan Medical School. His leadership, passion, and vision were instrumental in establishing the partnership between UMass Memorial Health and AEYE Health. Dr. Ledwith's contributions to diabetic care have left a profound and lasting impact on both organizations and the patients they serve. His memory continues to inspire innovation and collaboration in the pursuit of better healthcare outcomes.

Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of AEYE Health, commented, "Our partnership with UMass Memorial Health has been transformative. By integrating AEYE-DS into their primary care workflow - including via the clinic's EMR - we're not only improving patient outcomes but also driving operational efficiencies. Dr. Ledwith's vision and leadership played a crucial role in this success, and we are honored to continue advancing diabetic eye care in his memory." "The integration of AEYE-DS has significantly improved the diabetic retinopathy screening process in the family medicine clinic site we tested on. The ability to offer immediate, accurate diagnoses within the primary care settings has enhanced patient education and care while streamlining our workflow," added Juan Ding, OD, Ph.D., from the Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at UMass Memorial Health. "The seamless EMR integration has further optimized our operations. We are grateful for Dr. Ledwith's pivotal contributions, which have made this progress possible. And we will always remember him dearly."

M. Diane McKee, MD, the UMass Memorial Ledwith Chair in Family and Community Medicine and professor of Family Medicine and Community Health, said, "This technology has already led to both greater patient convenience and improved rates of retinopathy screening. We look forward to expanding the use of AEYE-DS in more practices."

Johanna M. Seddon, MD, ScM, Professor and Interim Chair of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, and Director of the Retina Service, added, " Congratulations to Dr. Ding and the AEYE Health team for developing this important program using new AI technology, which could improve and preserve the vision of many patients with diabetes."

Following the deployment of the AEYE-DS desktop solution, UMass Memorial Health is also integrating AEYE Health's newly FDA-cleared solution with a handheld device to perform portable screenings. This intends to further reduce screening times, lower costs, and expand the accessibility of screenings to more clinics within the system.

